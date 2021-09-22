CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheatham County, TN

Flood Advisory issued for Cheatham, Dickson by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-21 17:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-23 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cheatham; Dickson The National Weather Service in Nashville has extended the * Flood Advisory for Cheatham County in middle Tennessee Dickson County in middle Tennessee * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 954 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Dickson, Ashland City, White Bluff, Kingston Springs, Pegram, Burns, Charlotte, Vanleer and Cheatham Dam.

alerts.weather.gov

