Wausau, WI

‘From Laos to America’ Museum reopens, searching for help

By Tony Langfellow
WEAU-TV 13
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After being closed for a year and a half, the Wausau museum, From Laos to America, has reopened in a new location, but it’s facing new challenges. From Laos to America Museum opened in its new location Aug. 29, right next to the Chamber of Commerce in the Third Street Lifestyle Center. It was previously located in the Wausau Center Mall for five years. Now the owner is looking towards the future and hoping to keep it in Central Wisconsin, but he needs some more help.

www.weau.com

#Hmong People#Laos#Museum#The Chamber Of Commerce#The Hmong American Center#Southeast Asian#American
