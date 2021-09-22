Gamecocks Release Women's Basketball Non-Conference Slate

COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley released her team's 2021-22 non-conference schedule, which features seven regular-season home games, including reigning National Champion Stanford, NCAA Final Four participant UConn, Big Ten Champion Maryland and in-state rival Clemson. In all, the 13-game slate includes up to six games against 2021 NCAA Sweet 16 opponents and as many as nine against teams who played in either the 2021 NCAA Tournament or WNIT. Four of the up to six conference tournament champions on the schedule will visit Colonial Life Arena.