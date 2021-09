BRICK - A major three-alarm fire destroyed one waterfront home and significantly damaged another on Monday in the Bay Harbor neighborhood, according to township police. The afternoon blaze at 3:30 p.m. on Bay Way triggered a massive response from firefighters, EMS personnel and law enforcement officers on Monday. As firefighters worked to contain the inferno in strong wind gusts, requests for additional manpower and equipment — including fire boats — were made from throughout the region. One firefighter suffered a minor burn in the conflagration, police said.

BRICK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO