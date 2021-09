BOSTON (AP) — The guitar played by Johnny Ramone on all 15 Ramones albums and at nearly 2,000 live performances by the rock band sold at auction over the weekend for more than $900,000, the auctioneer said Monday. The 1965 Mosrite Ventures II electric guitar was bought by a collector in the U.S. who wishes […]

