All it took was a couple of bad games from Jalen Hurts, and here we go again. Following an offseason that included more than a few rumors linking the Eagles to Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, it seemed like we had reached a conclusion during training camp, with reports suggesting that it was Watson — and not the Eagles — who had put an end to any chance of a trade. Watson, who is currently facing close to two dozen accusations of sexual assault and has not yet played payed for the Texans (and probably never will again), reportedly wasn't willing to waive his no-trade clause for a deal to the Eagles, who are one of the few teams in the NFL with the capital it would take to acquire Watson.

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO