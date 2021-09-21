CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love & Basketball: For Your Heart

By Roxane Gay
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral years ago, writer and director Joey Soloway asked me if I wanted to participate in Girl on Girl, a film screening and conversation series curated by women, featuring women filmmakers. I was thrilled, and I immediately knew which movie I wanted to screen—Love & Basketball, written and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. I have a bit of a phobia of public speaking, but more than that, I was nervous about meeting the film’s director. The weeks leading up to the event were fraught, to put it mildly. I was just a writer and college professor living in a small town in Indiana. I wasn’t well versed in spending time with filmmakers and actors. I wanted to have a dynamic conversation with Prince-Bythewood about her work, but I worried I would start babbling incoherent praise before I could formulate an interesting question. In the end, my worst fears did not come to pass. It was a wonderful event, well attended. And I was reminded, yet again, of why this movie has captured audiences’ hearts and minds since its release in 2000.

