Sheets Automotive Athletes of the Week – The Goodson Brothers

By Trevor Denton
woay.com
 7 days ago

COAL CITY, WV (WOAY) – The Goodson brothers first played on the same team in Pony League baseball. “We didn’t really get along too much at that point in life, so we kind of argued a lot,” said Atticus, a senior running back and defensive back. Now it’s safe to...

thehillnews.org

Athlete of the week: Natalie Piper

I have been playing volleyball in the rec league since I was in 3rd grade and started playing club when I was in the 6th grade. I chose SLU because of the welcoming community that I felt from the people within the athletics and the admissions. What has it been...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
republictimes.net

Kyle McConachie | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School football player Kyle McConachie. The senior running back/defensive back scored five total touchdowns in Columbia’s 48-14 win at home Friday over Marquette. McConachie rushed for three scores, caught a TD pass and added a “pick six” interception return. He leads the Eagles in total offensive yards so far this season with 193. McConachie also has 218 kickoff return yards.
COLUMBIA, IL
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Athlete of the Week: Max Alaniz-Choy

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This week’s Valley Sports Central Athlete of the week has more than one way of getting his team on the scoreboard on Friday nights. McAllen Memorial Mustang junior Max Alaniz-Choy went for 322 yards with two touchdowns on 33 carries, as well as seven for seven in point-after attempts.
MCALLEN, TX
gocentenary.com

Diego Hernandez, Athlete of the Week

Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 13-17: Diego Hernandez, Men’s Soccer. Diego Hernandez, Men’s Soccer, Carrollton, Texas. Hernandez, one of the top defenders in the conference, showed his offensive skills this past weekend as he scored a pair of goals in two Centenary home wins including a game-winning score. Hernandez scored a goal in the 68th minute of Friday night's 2-0 win over Ozarks as he found the net following a corner kick. The Carrollton, Texas native scored the game-winner on Sunday in the 49th minute to break a 1-1 halftime tie and give the Gents the 2-1 victory. The Gents (2-1-1) improved to 13-4-3 in their last 20 home matches. Hernandez is the team leader in both goals and points.
CARROLLTON, TX
sabethaherald.com

Athlete of the Week 09.05.2021 – 09.11.2021

Junior running back Josh Herrmann carried the Bluejays in points during the game against Riverside on Friday, September 10. Herrmann scored two touchdowns during the contest, one was a 30-yard run and the other was a 31-yard run. He also tallied 14 rushes for 148 yards, nine tackles and one sack.
SABETHA, KS
lootpress.com

Goodson brothers propel Indy in win over Shady

COAL CITY – Winning high school football games has always been a priority. In yet another season where schedules are being wrecked each week by COVID issues, the importance of winning has reached new heights. With that shadow hanging over the game, Shady Spring rolled into Coal City looking to...
HIGH SCHOOL
wwnytv.com

Athlete of the Week: Katharina Probst

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Kicking off another school year of our Athlete of the Week segment is a soccer player from Immaculate Heart who’s off to a fast start. Katharina Probst scored 5 goals in her team’s opening game win over Mayfield. It was no surprise. In the abbreviated spring season, she tallied 4 goals against Carthage and 5 goals versus General Brown.
WATERTOWN, NY
thedowneylegend.com

Athlete of the Week: Hector Rosales

When it comes to Downey showing recognition to their athletes, Downey High School showcases our hardworking student athletes by selecting two athletes each week to shoutout for their accomplishments and devotion and to their sport. One of Downey’s athletes of the week, Hector Rosales, 11, Varsity Cheer Tumbler, has been a part of Downey Cheerleading for two years maintaining good balance with practice and his school studies. Since joining cheer his sophomore year, leading into his junior year, Rosales plans to continue cheer throughout the rest of his high school years but doesn’t seem himself pursuing a career out of it after graduating later in 2023. He wants to pursue studying law at UC Berkeley and become a successful attorney. As for what convinced him to start Cheerleading is watching others do flips which encouraged him to be a tumbler after being a part of gymnastics when younger.
DOWNEY, CA
lhvc.com

Student-Athlete of the Week: Olivia Sroka

Whether she's gliding down the snowy slopes of Winter Park or mastering the balance beams, Olivia Sroka does so with ease. The multi-talented athlete has reached impressive heights in both skiing and gymnastics throughout her life. Sroka, who plans on graduating from Silver Creek High School in December, began skiing...
NIWOT, CO
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Athlete of the Week: Taeya Gurvine

Most of us have been in a mild form of that situation at one time or another in our lives. The movie we were forbidden to see. The sold-out concert. The too-expensive shoes. But that’s just stuff. Imagine if circumstances suddenly denied you access to something that is part of your very essence. There is pain and emptiness, anger and frustration. But if you’re lucky and/or blessed, you’ll eventually have that vision.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KJCT8

Athlete of the Week: Alec Fronapfel

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our Athlete of the Week is CMU Mavericks forward Alec Fronapfel. He has helped lead the men’s soccer team to an undefeated start through four games, scoring two goals. One of those goals was a game winning bicycle kick to beat Texas A&M International in...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
swiowanewssource.com

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Jackson McLaren, Atlantic

Jackson McLaren’s two touchdowns in the first half of Atlantic’s non-district game against Shenandoah went a long way towards a big victory last week. The junior wide receiver’s lone catch of the night was an 11-yard out route that went for the Trojans’ first score of the year. On defense, he intercepted a Mustang pass and returned the ball 65 yards to begin an eventual 37-13 rout of their Hawkeye Ten Conference foes.
ATLANTIC, IA
nixaathletics.net

Athlete of the Week: Caeden Cloud

Caeden Cloud could not have dreamed of a more perfect start to his Eagles soccer career. The freshman wing midfielder not only received the nod in the starting eleven but propelled the Eagles to a 2-0 record to begin the year, which has happened since 2015. "If someone told me...
SOCCER
El Defensor Chieftain

Athlete of the week: Taelene Fowler

Taelene Fowler is a senior member of the Socorro Lady Warriors volleyball squad. She is best known for her strong defensive presence at the net when blocking opponents’ strike attempts. Question: What is the most important trait for a volleyball player to possess?. Answer: Good attitude and keeping everybody motivated...
SOCORRO, NM
michigantechhuskies.com

This Week in Michigan Tech Athletics

• Huskies Drive Time, 7:30-8 a.m. on Mix 93 WKMJ. • Cross Country at Roy Griak Invitational, 1 p.m. • Volleyball at Lake Superior State 6:30 p.m. • Football vs. Grand Valley State, 1 p.m. at Kearly Stadium on Mix 93 WKMJ. • Volleyball at Northwood 5 p.m. Sunday, September...
MICHIGAN STATE
St. Albans Messenger

Athlete of the Week: Cole Montagne

Cole Montagne, quarterback for the Bellows Free Acadmey-St. Albans Bobwhites football team, helped lead the team to victory over undefeated Middlebury on Friday, Sept. 17. Montagne rolled out from the 23-yard line and found Dakota Wry in the endzone for the first touchdown of the game. Later, Montagne completed a pass to Eric Telfer, who made it to the 2-yard line before being brought down. Montagne was then able to finish the offensive push on his own, running the ball the final 2 yards, and giving BFA a 17-7 lead. The Bobwhites earned the 17-7 victory.
FOOTBALL
advertisernewsnorth.com

VTHS announces athletes of the week

The Vernon Township High School Athletic Dept. announced its Athletes of the Week for Week 2 of the Fall 2021 season. Senior Cristian Vintimilla has helped the boys cross country team get off to a great start. His first place finish at North Warren helped the boys sweep the meet over North Warren, High Point and Morris Tech.
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Athlete of The Week: Emily Zapata

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Women’s Soccer player Emily Zapata is only a junior, but she is already making it into the school’s record books. Zapata scored two goals against Our Lady of the Lake on Sept. 16, officially surpassing Sarah Bonney’s career scoring record...
SOCCER

