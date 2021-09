It truly is the end of an era as the final Kmart in Michigan is set to close sometime in November. The Kmart franchise has had businesses in Michigan for 59 years, so with the closing of their final store in Marshall, it truly is the end of an era. The Kmart in Marshall is one of the 22 Kmart stores still operating in the United States and the final one in Michigan.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO