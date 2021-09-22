Main Street Enid wins big at annual state awards

Members of Main Street Enid and downtown Enid business owners hold their awards from the Oklahoma Main Street Center’s annual awards banquet Monday , Sept. 20, 2021 . (Photo provided by Natalie Beurlot)

ENID, Okla. — Leaders of Main Street Enid said they were nothing but humbled after sweeping this year’s state awards Monday, including netting the top prize for outstanding program of the year.

Enid’s organization won six of the 13 awards it was nominated for at the Oklahoma Main Street Center’s banquet — the most this year of any of the state’s 31 programs dedicated to revitalizing and promoting cities and towns’ downtown areas.

Natalie Beurlot, Enid’s executive director who was a finalist for director of the year, said being recognized after the last year’s uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic wouldn’t have been possible without the Enid community’s support.

Beurlot pointed to last year’s Holidays on Ice skating rink, which was recognized as the premier special event for over 1,000 attendees, as Main Street Enid having to think outside the box in the wake of the pandemic.

That event, she said, likely contributed to the program’s top award, which Main Street Enid previously won in 2016.

“That’s really the only way we would able to win such an award, is the whole community helping out,” she said. “As terrible as COVID is and was, it really made people excited about visiting smaller communities and seeing what they have to offer.”

The ice rink is set to return this year, as Beurlot said Main Street volunteers again plan “a holiday experience” for downtown.

Main Street Executive Director Natalie Beurlot (left) and board member and former president Roxanna Costello, Enid’s 2021 board member of the year, pose for a photo Monday , Sept. 20, 2021, at the Oklahoma Main Street Center’s annual awards banquet in Oklahoma City. (Photo provided by Natalie Beurlot)

“It’s gonna be like a Whoville,” Beurlot said. “‘A magical downtown Christmas experience,’ is what I’d like to call it.”

Once Enid Lights Up the Plains is held Nov. 26, downtown Enid will feature displays in businesses’ windows, decorations around the Square and both the rink and The One’s Christ Tree along Park Avenue.

The nearby art installation Under Her Wing was the Universe also was honored as the best placemaking project.

Former board president Roxanna Costello was recognized as Enid’s board member of the year, a noncompetitive award for 27 board members recognized from Main Street communities across Oklahoma.

Costello said she didn’t know she was nominated until she was signing off on the awards submissions earlier this year.

“I am merely one piece of the puzzle,” she said. “Genuinely, I don’t know a word that isn’t ‘humbling’ about it.”

Main Street Enid’s awards also were:

• Best business/building branding, for Settler’s Brewing Company.

• Best new business, for Enid Brewing Co. & Eatery.

• Best retail event, for Comic Con Crazy Days.