Platinum Equity To Sell PCI To Celestica For $306 Mln In Cash

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 7 days ago

(RTTNews) - Platinum Equity, a Los Angeles-based global private equity firm, agreed to sell PCI Limited, an electronics manufacturing services provider based in Singapore, to Celestica Inc. (CLS, CLS.TO) for $306 million in cash. The sale is expected to close in mid-fourth quarter of 2021. PCI is a fully integrated...

