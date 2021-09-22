Readers comment on reporting COVID deaths, the Regional Transit System and more
Danielle Ivanov reported in a Sept. 16 article her conversation with Paul Myers, the administrator of the Alachua County Health Department, about the county COVID-19 death rate. Myers asserted that the citizens of Alachua County may want to know the county death rate due to COVID-19, but no longer have a need to know that information. He reasoned that vaccines are now available and citizens have acquired the knowledge they need to make personal decisions about their own safety.www.gainesville.com
Comments / 0