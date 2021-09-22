CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Readers comment on reporting COVID deaths, the Regional Transit System and more

Gainesville.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanielle Ivanov reported in a Sept. 16 article her conversation with Paul Myers, the administrator of the Alachua County Health Department, about the county COVID-19 death rate. Myers asserted that the citizens of Alachua County may want to know the county death rate due to COVID-19, but no longer have a need to know that information. He reasoned that vaccines are now available and citizens have acquired the knowledge they need to make personal decisions about their own safety.

Gainesville.com

Readers comment on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, bike routes in Gainesville and more

A recent opinion piece by U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack (published Aug. 29) expressed embarrassment by the withdrawal from Afghanistan. It was actually former president Donald Trump who announced a date, and I am wondering if Cammack is aware of any preparations or planning made by that administration in anticipation of the withdrawal. Was it expected that the whole burden could be pushed into 2021?
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gainesville.com

Callers comment on city spending, GRU governance and more

What's on your mind? Call Sound Off, our weekly column of community comments, at 352-337-0368. • Why does the city of Gainesville manager, Lee Feldman, get $5,400 a month for his car allowance? This seems excessive. It is terrible to think that people who don’t have a car have to pay into this. This is not right. This is part of the city of Gainesville’s excessive spending.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gainesville.com

Readers comment on COVID-19 policies at the state and local level

Leadership requires the clearheaded assessment of risks and threats to the group. It demands solutions even in the face of opposition. This often requires sacrifice on everyone’s part which is the price of living in a civilized, compassionate society. In the end, we all have an interest in the greater good.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gainesville.com

DeSantis is playing dangerous game with anti-democratic measures, COVID policies

Florida’s pugilistic governor says and does a lot of crazy things. It makes you wonder how someone so smart can sometimes act so dumb and unabashedly callous. With Ron DeSantis, combativeness trumps subtlety, and no opportunity is lost for political gamesmanship. When President Joe Biden recently announced a new, more aggressive plan to vaccinate more Americans, DeSantis pounced. He immediately dashed off a fund-raising email proclaiming that “Joe Biden [had] declared war on constitutional government [and abandoned] the rule of law.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
McDowell News

Five more COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday in McDowell

On Tuesday, the McDowell County Health Department reported 43 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and five more people have died. This brings the total number of positives to 7,848 in McDowell County since the pandemic began. There have been 58,385 tests conducted, 50,217 negative results and 320 tests are pending results. At the time of Tuesday’s report, there were 528 individuals in quarantine, 7,210 out of quarantine and 110 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 24.1%, according to a news release.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
AL.com

Alabama now reporting more than 100 COVID deaths per day

For the first time since the winter virus surge, Alabama is now reporting more than 100 COVID-19 deaths per day. Data from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows the state’s 7-day average for newly reported deaths reached 106 on Tuesday, the highest mark since Feb. 8. The all-time high was 154 deaths reported per day on Jan. 29.
ALABAMA STATE
Gainesville.com

Readers comment on Florida's new surgeon general, the impact of tax hikes and more

In reference to Gov. Ron DeSantis announcing a new University of Florida professor as Florida's next surgeon general: Great! Just what Florida needs. Someone — a doctor, no less — who advocates no mandates on masks AND who doubts the safety of vaccines, which have been approved by federal regulation and have been in successful use for almost a year.
FLORIDA STATE

