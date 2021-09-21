CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Ontario's ​Vaccine Passport Can Be Saved On Your Phone & Here's How I Did It In 5 Minutes

By Imaan Sheikh
Narcity
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new tool lets you store your vaccine certificate as an image, a PDF file, or as a card in your Apple Wallet. Starting Wednesday, September 22, Ontarians are expected to show their proof of vaxx to enter certain non-essential businesses and settings. However, because enhanced vaccine certificates with QR codes won't come into effect in the province until October 22, a team of volunteer software engineers and medical professionals created a tool that lets you store your proof of vaccination on your phone with a QR code.

www.narcity.com

Comments / 0

Related
Narcity

Ontario's Vaccine Passports Are In Effect But The Website Is Already Having Tech Issues

Ontario's vaccine passports officially kicked off on September 22, meaning Ontarians will have to show their proof of vaccination to enter certain settings. These include public places like restaurants, movie theatres, gyms, sporting events, and other select indoor spaces. Enhanced vaccine certificates with their own QR codes won't officially be available until October 22 when the government rolls out its verifier app, so in the meantime, Ontarians are asked to print off their documents and show their proof of vaccination on paper, or keep a digital copy of their vax receipt on their phone.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Software#Apple Card#Apple News#Passport#Software Engineers#Ontarians#Ctv News#Pdf
drhyman.com

Hormonal Imbalances Can Ruin Your Life, Here’s How to Fix Them with Dr. Sara Gottfried

Mainstream medicine often fails us when it comes to hormonal imbalances. Hormones aren’t commonly tested, even when there is a high likelihood of an issue (like cortisol in our overly stressed culture). Since there are so many hormones that can become dysregulated, presenting with a wide variety of symptoms, many of the symptoms are written off to aging and never addressed.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Real Simple

Here's How to Care for a Pink Princess Philodendron—if You Can Get Your Hands on the Internet-Famous Plant

Plus, where to find cuttings for sale and how to avoid PPP imitators—yes, really. The pink princess philodendron is on the list of most-wanted indoor plants for houseplant collectors, thanks to its beloved heart-shaped, waxy leaves with streaks of bright pink. They are so beloved, actually, that cuttings for the PPP (that is how plant lovers refer to it) cost upward of $100.
GARDENING
gwsports.com

Welcome to the 2021-22 GW Passport! Here's how it works:

Pick up your passport and stamps at any passport eligible event (see schedule below) Check in at the passport table or check in on Engage at each event!. Every event features a special passport-exclusive giveaway!. The first 100 students to attend 5 athletics passport eligible events and submit their passport...
AMAZON
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Vaccines
sflcn.com

How to Avoid Falling for a Scam When Gambling Online

It’s safe to say that the internet is an amazing source of entertainment. At any moment of your life, when you feel bored, you can simply open Google, type in some words and enjoy, or follow through to one of many pages such as slotsonlinecanada.com directly. However, the virtual world comes with its drawbacks, and the main one is the risk of falling for a scam and losing your personal data or even money.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Narcity

Ontario Vaccine Passports Officially Start Today & Here's The Rundown

Vaccine certificates officially start today in Ontario, and you'll need to show proof of full vaccination with two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine (having had your last dose at least 14 days ago) before entering some public spaces. Public spaces requiring proof of vaccination include indoor restaurants, bars, nightclubs, concerts,...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy