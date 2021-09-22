Orem Harvest Festival canceled due to COVID-19 surge

The city of Orem announced Tuesday that it is canceling its annual Harvest Festival, citing the latest surge in COVID-19 numbers.

"With our partner, Intermountain Healthcare, having ICUs above functional capacity it didn't feel right to host a large event on one of their campuses," the announcement said. "We hope to be back next year!"

The festival was scheduled for Monday, Sept. 27 at the Orem Community Hospital.

In a previous announcement , the city said the festival would include games, food, music, and even a special guest appearance from "Li'l Sebastian" (the beloved miniature horse from "Parks & Recreation").

The news comes the same day as Utah's Hogle Zoo canceling its annual one-day "Boo at the Zoo" event, although the zoo is still holding the month-long "Boo Lights."