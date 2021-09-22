CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orem, UT

Orem Harvest Festival canceled due to COVID-19 surge

By Spencer Burt
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MjN1W_0c3wFBxb00

The city of Orem announced Tuesday that it is canceling its annual Harvest Festival, citing the latest surge in COVID-19 numbers.

READ: Utah reports 25 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday; 1,326 new cases

"With our partner, Intermountain Healthcare, having ICUs above functional capacity it didn't feel right to host a large event on one of their campuses," the announcement said. "We hope to be back next year!"

The festival was scheduled for Monday, Sept. 27 at the Orem Community Hospital.

In a previous announcement , the city said the festival would include games, food, music, and even a special guest appearance from "Li'l Sebastian" (the beloved miniature horse from "Parks & Recreation").

The news comes the same day as Utah's Hogle Zoo canceling its annual one-day "Boo at the Zoo" event, although the zoo is still holding the month-long "Boo Lights."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Orem, UT
Health
Orem, UT
Government
City
Orem, UT
Local
Utah Coronavirus
Local
Utah Society
Local
Utah Health
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks Recreation#Covid 19#Hogle Zoo#The Zoo#Orem Harvest Festival#Intermountain Healthcare
FOX 13 News

WATCH: Mahe family shares journey of loss, healing, closure

The Utah family of a girl who died of strangulation after becoming entangled in window blinds in 2016 was awarded $25 million in damages this week . Former BYU athletes Reno and Sunny Mahe filed a lawsuit against several companies after their daughter, 3-year-old Elsie, got caught up in mini blind cords at the family home in November 2016. After being found to have sustained significant brain damage in the accident, Elsie was removed from life support a week later.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy