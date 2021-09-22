CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazilian president's son slams 'Marxist' de Blasio for warning father not to go to UN over lack of vaccine

By Charles Creitz
Fox News
Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lower chamber leader of Brazil's right-wing political party, who is also the son of President Jair Bolsonaro, fired back at New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, after the liberal Democrat singled the Brazilian president out and warned him not to come to the Big Apple for the United Nations General Assembly, suggesting he would create an unsafe environment for the public because of his refusal to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Comments / 24

Sandy O'hara
6d ago

No vaccine, don’t come to US. We don’t want your germs. DeBlasio is 100% correct!!! We don’t want any unvaccinated in US and that includes Americans!!

Stanley Paige
6d ago

who cares about bolsarno, let alone his son? he, trump, and bibi should get together and form their own authoritarian country!

The Independent

Anger in Brazil after Bolsonaro’s wife gets vaccine on New York UN trip despite his anti-vax rhetoric

Michelle Bolsonaro, Brazil’s first lady and wife of the country’s far-right, anti-vaccine president Jair Bolsonaro, got herself vaccinated against the coronavirus in New York last week, prompting a backlash in her home country.The couple were in the US last week for the UN General Assembly (UNGA) meeting, where Ms Bolsonaro’s unvaccinated husband delivered a speech, allegedly in violation of New York’s health protocols.”Taking a vaccine is a personal decision. My wife (Michelle Bolsonaro), for example, decided to take it in the United States. I did not take it,” Mr Bolsonaro said in an interview published by Veja magazine last...
HEALTH
AFP

US senators warn Brazil's Bolsonaro on democracy

Top senators from President Joe Biden's Democratic Party warned Tuesday that the US relationship with Brazil would be at risk if President Jair Bolsonaro does not respect democratic norms in October 2022 elections. The far-right leader, one of the leading international allies of Donald Trump, has warned that Brazil could see scenes reminiscent of the January 6 mob violence in Washington by supporters of the former US president's false claims of election fraud. In a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, four Democratic senators said that disruption in Brazil's democracy "would jeopardize the very foundation" of relations between the Western Hemisphere's two most populous nations. "We urge you to make clear that the United States supports Brazil's democratic institutions, and that any undemocratic break with the current constitutional order will have serious consequences," said the senators including Dick Durbin, the chamber's number two Democrat, and Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
U.S. POLITICS
University of Denver Clarion

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s COVID-19 policies threatens millions

As per tradition, the Brazilian representative, President Jair Bolsonaro, opened the floor for discussions in this year’s United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Whereas world leaders expected to focus largely on the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Brazilian president made sure to reiterate in his speech his defense of the malaria medicine hydroxychloroquine as an unproven treatment, and his attacks on lockdown measures. The Brazilian president, unvaccinated, also appears to have broken the United Nation’s vaccine honor system.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Brazilian president's 37-year-old son becomes second government official to test positive for COVID-19 following trip to New York for UN General Assembly

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's son, Eduardo Bolsonaro, has revealed on Twitter that he is infected with COVID-19. The 37-year-old São Paulo Congressman became the second member of the hardline leader's traveling contingent to test positive for the coronavirus following a trip to United Nations General Assembly in New York. 'Despite...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Person
Bill De Blasio
Person
Eduardo Bolsonaro
Person
Antonio Gramsci
Daily Mail

Brazil's fully vaccinated health minister who tested positive for COVID-19 gave protesters the middle finger as he departed UN after meeting with UK PM Boris Johnson

Brazil's Minister of Health, who tested positive for COVID-19 while attending a United Nations conference in New York City, was seen on video giving protesters the middle finger after meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and staying at the same hotel as Joe Biden. Brazilian journalist Raquel Krähenbühl tweeted...
WORLD
BBC

Bolsonaro: Fact-checking claims by the Brazilian leader at UN

President Bolsonaro of Brazil, the first head of state to address this year's UN General Assembly in New York, made a number of claims about his record in office. We've been looking at what he said, and how accurate he was. 'More than 140 million Brazilians, representing almost 90% of...
POLITICS
audacy.com

De Blasio mocks Brazil’s health minister over COVID diagnosis in NYC

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday mocked Brazil’s health minister for catching COVID-19 while in New York City with the country’s anti-vaccine president, Jair Bolsonaro. Brazil’s Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga tested positive for the virus Tuesday after attending the UN General Assembly with Bolsonaro —...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WEKU

Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro Remains Defiant On COVID-19 And The Environment At The U.N.

Upon taking the podium at the United Nations in New York City, the far-right leader of Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro, remained defiant against his many critics. "I came here to show a Brazil that is different from what is shown in the newspapers and on television," he told the chamber. "Brazil has changed — and a lot — since we assumed office in January 2019."
WORLD
#Un#Legislature#Brazilian#Democrat#The Chamber Of Deputies#Neo Marxist#Taliban#The Big Tech#American#Venezuelans
HuffingtonPost

Boris Johnson Needles Anti-Vax Brazilian President While Promoting Vaccine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson repeatedly promoted AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine in an awkward meeting Monday with Brazil’s anti-vaccine president, Jair Bolsonaro. Watch the clips below. During a gathering at the U.K. diplomatic residence in New York City before the U.N. General Assembly, Johnson “effectively challenged” the notorious right-wing leader to...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Unmasked and unvaccinated Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro warns 'history and science' will judge Biden for imposing mask and vaccine mandates in opening speech to UN after breaking NY's Covid rules

Unvaccinated Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday suggested that his approach toward Covid-19 would be proven right. 'History and science will hold everyone accountable,' he told world leaders in his address. The right-wing Brazilian leader said he supported vaccinations but promoted early treatment of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
News Break
Politics
AFP

Chile moves towards decriminalizing elective abortion

Chile's lower house of Congress on Tuesday approved a bill to decriminalize abortion within 14 weeks of pregnancy, a major step towards legalization of a procedure still only allowed in a handful of Latin American countries. The proposal has yet to be approved by ultra-conservative Chile's upper house, or Senate.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
AFP

Japan ruling party votes on next prime minister

Japan's ruling party picks its new leader Wednesday, with a mild-mannered former foreign minister and the Twitter-savvy vaccine chief leading the race to become the country's next prime minister. The race is expected to come down to former foreign minister Fumio Kishida, who lost out to Suga last year, and vaccine rollout chief Taro Kono, one of Japan's most recognisable politicians.
POLITICS
