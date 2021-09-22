CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

After 2 suicides, SLU cancels Friday classes asking students to focus on their mental health

By KMOV.com Staff
KMOV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Saint Louis University students are leaning on the school for mental health resources following two student suicides. Students say one person took their own life near a dining hall on September 11. Monday, police say a student died by suicide in a residence hall. A student-driven petition is asking the university to go beyond 10 free counseling sessions and hire more staff. The petition has topped more than 7,000 signatures and counting.

Comments / 14

Charles Payne
6d ago

it's what happens when you keep teaching these youngster's about homosexuals and Marxist agendas, they loose their minds!

Reply(3)
8
Fellow American
6d ago

I don't think the Covid virus is the only thing stressing people out! It's the President, the Media, the unrest in America, THE COST of everything going UP everywhere!!! Shall I go on?........My God EVERYONE needs to be on suicide watch these days. Keep your loved one close and be thankful for what you have! God be with us all!!!

Reply
2
 

