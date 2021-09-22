After 2 suicides, SLU cancels Friday classes asking students to focus on their mental health
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Saint Louis University students are leaning on the school for mental health resources following two student suicides. Students say one person took their own life near a dining hall on September 11. Monday, police say a student died by suicide in a residence hall. A student-driven petition is asking the university to go beyond 10 free counseling sessions and hire more staff. The petition has topped more than 7,000 signatures and counting.www.kmov.com
