Dayton, OH

Officer suffered non-life threatening injuries, suspect in critical condition after Dayton shooting

By Josh Goad
NBC4 Columbus
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department provided an update after a police officer and suspect were injured in a shooting on Ingram Street in Dayton. Matt Carper, interim chief of the Dayton Police Department, said during a news conference that what started as a fraud call led to a senseless, violent attack on a police officer. The officer is stable and suffered non-life threatening injuries, while the suspect is now in critical condition.

