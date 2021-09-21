Mucinno Holding, Inc. Negotiates Contract with CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Argo Blockchain, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (LSE:ARB; NASDAQ:ARBK), is pleased to announce that it has executed a purchase agreement for 20,000 Bitmain Antminer S19J Pro machines, to be paid in periodic installments before final shipment. The initial deposit is currently being funded by the Company's cash reserves. The machines are expected to increase Argo's hashrate by over 2 Exahash and are expected to be delivered and installed at the Company's future Texas facility in monthly batches from Q2 2022 through Q3 2022. Based on existing capacity and previous orders, Argo's mining capacity is expected to be 1.7 Exahash by mid-Q4 2021. This expansion will bring the Company's total mining capacity to 3.7 Exahash by the end of Q3 2022. The Company is pleased to continue and strengthen its longstanding relationship with Bitmain.

