Mucinno Holding, Inc. Negotiates Contract with CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.
Mucinno Holding, Inc. (MCNO) is negotiating a contract with CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) to be a supplier of recycled silica sand and a provider of transport services. MEXICO CITY, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Mucinno Holding, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCNO) is pleased to announce that it is negotiating a contract with CEMEX to supply silica sand and provide transport services. It is agreed to keep supplying the multiple concrete plants located in the center region of Mexico with 75,000 tons of silica sand annually. The strategic location of the mine is a beneficial factor for the company since it eliminates the competition in the region.www.dallassun.com
