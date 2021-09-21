CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Street opens higher after Evergrande-led rout

investing.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday as investors tried to shake off fears of contagion from a potential collapse of China's Evergrande, with focus also turning to a Federal Reserve meeting for more cues on monetary policy.

investing.com

