CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Avoyelles Parish, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for Avoyelles, Evangeline, Rapides, St. Landry by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-21 19:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Avoyelles; Evangeline; Rapides; St. Landry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Rapides, Evangeline, Avoyelles and St. Landry Parishes through 1045 PM CDT At 949 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Big Bend to near Goudeau to near Turkey Creek. Movement was south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Opelousas, Eunice, Ville Platte, Marksville, Bunkie, Mamou, Simmesport, Melville, Moreauville, Cheneyville, Turkey Creek, Palmetto, Bordelonville, Bayou Current, Morrow, Port Barre, Cottonport, Pine Prairie, Mansura and Washington. This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 18 and 61. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Wednesday it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goudeau, LA
City
Melville, LA
County
Avoyelles Parish, LA
City
Palmetto, LA
State
Washington State
City
Cottonport, LA
City
Marksville, LA
City
Eunice, LA
City
Port Barre, LA
City
Opelousas, LA
County
Rapides Parish, LA
City
Evangeline, LA
County
Evangeline Parish, LA
County
Saint Landry Parish, LA
City
Turkey Creek, LA
City
Pine Prairie, LA
City
Washington, LA
City
Ville Platte, LA
City
Bunkie, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Thunderstorms#Wind Gust#Big Bend#Bayou Current Morrow
The Hill

Senate Democrats eye government funding bill without debt hike

Senate Democrats are trying to vote as soon as Wednesday to avert a government shutdown, as they de-link the funding from a fight over the country's borrowing limit. Senate leadership is currently checking with all 100 senators to see if anyone would block passage of the stop-gap funding measure, that would not include a suspension of the debt ceiling, as soon as Wednesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy