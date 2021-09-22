Special Weather Statement issued for Avoyelles, Evangeline, Rapides, St. Landry by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-21 19:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Avoyelles; Evangeline; Rapides; St. Landry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Rapides, Evangeline, Avoyelles and St. Landry Parishes through 1045 PM CDT At 949 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Big Bend to near Goudeau to near Turkey Creek. Movement was south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Opelousas, Eunice, Ville Platte, Marksville, Bunkie, Mamou, Simmesport, Melville, Moreauville, Cheneyville, Turkey Creek, Palmetto, Bordelonville, Bayou Current, Morrow, Port Barre, Cottonport, Pine Prairie, Mansura and Washington. This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 18 and 61. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
