Norwalk falls to state-ranked Vermilion

NORWALK — Host Norwalk took a set, but state-ranked Vermilion was able to claim a win in SBC Lake volleyball action on Tuesday at NHS.

Vermilion (12-0, 6-0) — ranked No. 5 in the Division II state coaches poll — posted scores of 25-22, 25-14, 18-25, 25-9.

With the loss, Norwalk fell to 4-9 overall and 1-5 in the league.

For Norwalk, Lucy Schlotterer had eight kills, three blocks and 14 digs, Kendall Weber had five kills, two blocks and four digs, and Skyler Cassidy had 20 assists with six digs. Callie Heldon added 13 digs and seven aces.

“Experience won tonight,” Norwalk coach Sarah Kipp said. “They (Vermilion) have a ton of it. I am proud of my girls and the fight that they gave. Our youth and inexperience is turning the corner and I’m starting to see things working in the right direction.”

On Saturday, Norwalk topped Lexington (25-23, 25-19) and Shelby (25-22, 25-18).

In the win over Lex, Schlotterer had nine kills and Brooklyn Davis had six. Cassidy served 12 points with three aces and was 62-of-62 setting with 18 assists, and Harlee Genovesi added 12 digs.

Against Shelby, Schlotterer had 10 kills, Helton served 11 points (15 for 15) with 11 digs and Genovesi had 14 digs. Cassidy added 15 assists on 58-of-58 setting.

Norwalk is at Bellevue on Thursday.

W. Reserve 3, Mapleton 0

ORANGE TWP. — The Roughriders improved to 10-3 overall and 6-1 in the Firelands Conference with Tuesday’s sweep of the Mounties.

Western won, 25-14, 25-23 and 25-15.

Libby Weisenberger had eight kills and three blocks and Maddie Kolb added five kills, with Avery Bomar serving 14 points and Danielle Wyatt serving 11 points.

Baylee Ruppert was 87-of-91 setting with 14 assists and Jordan Feaga had 17 digs.

Western’s junior varsity team improved to 10-1 as Grace Neuberger served 13 points and Addison Tubbs served 12. Ashlyn Wright added six kills.

South Central 3, New London 2

NEW LONDON — The Wildcats fell to 3-9 overall and 1-6 in the FC with Tuesday’s five-game loss to the Trojans, 21-25, 24-26, 25-22, 25-12, 15-12.

Emilee Rowland had 13 kills and Sasha Bowens had 10 for New London, while Jocelyn Speicher served 12 points with three aces and Grace Popa added 10 points.

Speicher had 21 digs and Popa hd 20, while Madison Rowland added 18. Bowens finished with 10 assists.

Edison 3, Western Reserve 1

MILAN — The Chargers improved to 6-5 overall with Monday’s non-league win in four games over the Roughriders.

Edison won 25-20, 25-21, 24-26 and 25-15. Kira Appeman led the Chargers with 17 kills, 26 digs, 16 points and two aces, while Lydia Woodyard had 17 kills, 12 points and eight digs. Olivia Vitaz finished with 50 assists and 14 digs along with six kills.

Also for Edison, Skylie Hixon had 24 digs, Lindsay Roberts had nine kills and six blocks, while Olivia Wilson had five kills and Karin Wlodarsky added eight digs.

For Western (7-3), Avery Bomar served 10 points and had 10 kills, and Libby Weisenberger had eight kills and two blocks. Jordan Feaga had 24 digs and served five points, while Madison Fannin had 20 digs and Baylee Ruppert was 132-of-137 setting with 30 assists.

Willard 3, St. Mary C.C. 0

WILLARD — The Crimson Flashes improved to 3-7 with Monday’s non-league over the visiting Panthers.

Willard won, 25-21, 25-17 and 25-20.

MaKinley Schaffer finished with 10 kills, followed by Kelsey Lykins with seven and Addie Stephens with six. Cassie Hamons was 11 for 12 serving with two aces and had 28 assists.

Also for the Flashes, Syana Sivongsak was 11 for 12 serving with an ace and nine digs, Ellen Fox was 10 for 11 serving with two aces and Grace Hall was 8 for 9 serving with two aces and eight digs.

“We didn't start off strong tonight, but we able to pull back from a 9-2 deficit to win Game 1 and that was a confidence builder for us,” Willard coach Ashley Bond said. “Each night we want to continue to do the little things correctly and let the results take care of themselves.”

BOYS GOLF

Vermilion 173, Norwalk 179

VERMILION — The Truckers closed out the regular season with a narrow loss to the host Sailors, setting up a winner-take-all format on Thursday at the SBC Lake championships at the Fremont Country Club.

Caleb Sommers shot a 40 for Norwalk (10-2), followed by Ian Minor with a 41, Eli Obringer with a 46 and Avery Scheel with a 50.

Now tied atop the league standings entering the tournament, each team the Truckers finish ahead of at the tournament is worth two points — after the regular season was worth one.

“A tough loss, but it really doesn’t change what we need to do on Thursday,” Norwalk coach Wes Douglas said.

Western Reserve 185, Crestview 190

ASHLAND — The Roughriders got a 40 from Cam Hankins en route to a road win over the host Cougars on Monday in a Firelands Conference match.

Also for the ‘Riders, Matt Jarrett and Breck Kinney each shot 45s, while Tyler Alliman and Nolan Ryan each added 55s.

Both teams are at the Firelands Conference championships on Thursday at Woody Ridge in Shelby.

GIRLS GOLF

Sandusky 219, Norwalk 241

NORWALK — The Truckers fell to the Blue Streaks on Monday at Eagle Creek in SBC Lake action.

Analiese King finished with a 55 for Norwalk. Kilee Duncan added a 60, followed by Gracie Wiegel (62) and Hayley Zagor (64). Kennedy Leto added a 73 and Mya Binkley shot a 78 for Norwalk.

GIRLS SOCCER

Huron 2, Edison 1

HURON — The Chargers fell to 3-5 overall and 0-5 in the SBC Bay Division with Monday’s loss to the Tigers.

Edison’s lone goal was scored by Abigail Hearing with a assist from Isabella Sanabria. The Chargers are at Vermilion at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.