Daris Redzematovic registered two goals and one assist for Ramapo in its 5-1 victory against Hackensack in Wyckoff. MJ Dungo logged one goal and two assists as Sam Ware and Ryan DeKorte posted the other two goals for Ramapo (5-0). Alim Lita and Kevin McDonough notched one assist each in the win as Rob Achter, Lucas Weiss and Antonio Spina split the time in net.