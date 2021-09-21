‘Treating Those Immigrants Like Dogs’: North Miami Mayor Sickened By Images Of Border Patrol Agents Using Whips To Corral Haitian Immigrants
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Shocking video shows border patrol agents on horseback, holding whips, attempting to wrangle migrants in Del Rio, Texas. “Man, that’s terrible,” said North Miami Mayor and Haitian-American Phillip Bien-Aime as he watched a video of Haitian migrants at the Texas border. “They have no mercy for those children. They’re treating those immigrants like dogs.”miami.cbslocal.com
