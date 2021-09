TORONTO — The Tampa Bay Rays are a problem. They’ve been a problem since 2018, when they won 90 games and still failed to qualify for the postseason. They were a problem in 2019, when they upped that total by six and celebrated their fourth playoff berth of the decade on the Rogers Centre mound. They were a problem in 2020, when they surgically deconstructed the upstart Toronto Blue Jays in a brief, sobering, borderline uncompetitive two-game wild card series.

