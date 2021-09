He has been hampered by injuries throughout his career, but LaBryan Ray is still playing for Alabama. After an elbow issue limited him in 2020, the redshirt senior returned for his fifth season. Ray, a former five-star athlete in Alabama’s 2017 signing class, missed the first two games of this year because of groin surgery. The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder played in the last two matchups. He recorded a tackle versus Florida and looked good at Bryant-Denny Stadium against Southern Miss.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO