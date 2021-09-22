Woman found safe after video shows possible abduction in Bell Gardens

A man and woman seen struggling with each other in what appeared to be a possible abduction in Bell Gardens have been located and are safe, police said Tuesday.

Video showed what appeared to be a woman exiting a car that was stopped in the middle of the street and trying to run away. A man in a hoodie gets out of the car and grabs the struggling woman around the waist as she resists, then puts her back into the car and drives off.

The surveillance video led to an investigation and a request for the public's help by the Bell Gardens police department. The department said it was unclear if the video was depicting a crime or perhaps a domestic dispute but they wanted to contact the individuals seen in the footage.

The incident happened Saturday shortly before 11 p.m. in the 6500 block of Toler Avenue.

Tuesday evening, the department said the two had been located.

"Both female & male in the video have been contacted, both are safe and the investigation is ongoing. The Bell Gardens Police Department would like to thank the public and the media for helping us with this matter."

The department offered few additional details and did not say whether this was being treated as a criminal matter.