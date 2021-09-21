CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Woman charged with assaulting roommate. When he calls cops, she hits him again — Demi Elliott

By Jason Steen
scoopnashville.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article22-year-old Demi Elliott is charged with domestic assault after she reportedly punched her roommate, Garrett Holland, several times, leaving visible injuries and causing him to push her out of his room and to call 911. When he went to inform her that he had called police, she then assaulted him a second time. The second assault was captured on video. She is free on a $1,000 bond.

www.scoopnashville.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

A Cop Killed Another Cop. A Woman Was Charged Instead.

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. A woman experiencing a mental health crisis in Idaho is now facing up to 30 years in prison after a sheriff’s deputy arresting her was struck and killed—by another officer. Jenna Holm, who’s now 35, was holding...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News Enterprise

E'town man charged in assault, imprisonment of woman

An Elizabethtown man was scheduled to appear by video Monday in Hardin District Court on charges that he held a woman hostage for three days last week, struck her several times and strangled her. Justin Exzvavia Finley, 21, is being held in lieu of a $10,000 cash bond following his...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
houstonherald.com

Houston man charged after allegedly assaulting woman

A Houston man faces a felony charge after allegedly assaulting a woman on Sept. 19. Jasper D. Robbins, 35, of 114 W. Cedar St. in Houston, is charged with second-degree domestic assault (a class D felony). A Houston Police Department officer responded at about 4 a.m. to a report of...
HOUSTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Roommate#Race#Demi Aka
WETM

Bath woman charged with assault after domestic incident

PULTENEY, N.Y. (WETM) – Phoebe Share, 35, was arrested following a Steuben County Sheriff’s Office investigation into a reported domestic assault in the Town of Pulteney. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Share allegedly “struck a member of her family or household, causing injury” and broke property. The victim in the...
PULTENEY, NY
WDAM-TV

Laurel woman charged with assaulting Jones Co. deputy

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel woman is being charged for hitting a Jones County Sheriff’s deputy at West Jones Middle School. According to Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall, deputies were called to the school about a public disturbance on Monday, Sept. 13, around 8 a.m. When the deputies arrived,...
LAUREL, MS
KTLO

Woman charged with assaulting male pleads no contest

A woman who cut a man’s neck and resisted law enforcement officers to the point a stun gun had to be used on her multiple times was in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-six-year-old Virginia Elizabeth Long, who lists an address in Harrison, pled no contest to aggravated assault and resisting arrest charges and was sentenced to five-years probation.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hccommunityjournal.com

Kerr woman charged with assault on peace officer

What began as an attempt to assist the public by a Kerrville Police Depart- ment officer resulted in the arrest of a local woman who faces a slew of charges that range from evading arrest to aggrevated assault against a public servant. According to Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, KPD Public Information...
KERRVILLE, TX
Austin Daily Herald

Man charged with stabbing roommate in the face

An Austin man arrested on Friday after a report of a knife assault made his first appearance on Monday in Mower County District Court. Andrew Kipkorir Samoei, 44, has been charged with felony second-degree assault – dangerous weapon – and gross misdemeanor domestic assault. According to the court complaint, police...
AUSTIN, MN
WYTV.com

Man hit with iron, 2 charged with felonious assault

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men in Warren are facing felonious assault charges after police were called to a fight Sunday. According to a police report, officers were called twice in the early morning hours of Sunday to a house in the 3000 block of Northwest Boulevard NW. During the...
WARREN, OH
bethanyclipper.com

Bethany man charged with assaulting elderly woman

A 31-year-old Bethany man has been accused of abusing an elderly woman over a lengthy period of time at a residence in the 1500 block of Main Street. Ronald D. Smith Jr., 31, was charged in Harrison County Circuit Court with four counts of abuse of a special victim that occurred during September. Smith is being held in the Harrison County Jail on $100,000 bond.
BETHANY, MO
scoopnashville.com

Tourist charged with slapping girlfriend in face in downtown Nashville — Anthony Waldner #VisitMusicCity

21-year-old Missouri tourist Anthony ‘Tony’ Waldner was booked into the Metro Nashville jail this weekend, charged with the assault of his girlfriend, Kaelyn Rawie. The two were reportedly drinking during the evening, and once back at their hotel after a concert at Ascend Amphitheater Thursday night, and he slapped her in the face, causing an injury to her lip. Waldner is free on a $1,000 cash bond, charged with simple assault (not domestic assault, according to court records).
NASHVILLE, TN
mychamplainvalley.com

Burlington man charged with assaulting cop at UVM Medical Center

A Burlington man who has had frequent encounters with law enforcement this month is due to appear in court in January on several charges, including assaulting a police officer. According to a Saturday evening email from Acting Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad, the suspect is Nassor Debique, 45. Just after...
BURLINGTON, VT
KGET 17

Woman charged with murder for allegedly hitting woman with car

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman accused of hitting a woman with her car, inflicting fatal injuries, appeared in court Tuesday on charges including murder. Melissa Colson, 34, is charged with second-degree murder and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence in the death of 43-year-old Cecilia Gamino, according to court records and deputies. Her formal arraignment was postponed to Oct. 6 for the Public Defender’s office to determine if it has a conflict representing her.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy