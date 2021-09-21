Woman charged with assaulting roommate. When he calls cops, she hits him again — Demi Elliott
22-year-old Demi Elliott is charged with domestic assault after she reportedly punched her roommate, Garrett Holland, several times, leaving visible injuries and causing him to push her out of his room and to call 911. When he went to inform her that he had called police, she then assaulted him a second time. The second assault was captured on video. She is free on a $1,000 bond.www.scoopnashville.com
