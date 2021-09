Rapper Lil Jon is bringing the party to paradise. Naturally, as soon as he stepped on to guest-host "Bachelor in Paradise," it was champagne showers galore. "I wanted to do something special for Natasha," Lil Jon told On The Red Carpet, adding that he watched the drama unfold during the rose ceremony between Natasha Parker, Brendan Morais and Pieper James. "That's why we sprayed champagne, because I wanted to get rid of all that old energy. And then, of course, we did shots."

PARADISE, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO