CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Toronto-Tampa Bay Runs

SFGate
 7 days ago

Rays second. Manuel Margot walks. Kevin Kiermaier grounds out to shortstop. Manuel Margot out at second. Mike Zunino singles to right field. Brett Phillips walks. Mike Zunino to second. Brandon Lowe singles to shallow left field. Brett Phillips to second. Mike Zunino scores. Ji-Man Choi walks. Brandon Lowe to second. Brett Phillips to third. Yandy Diaz strikes out swinging.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
fantasydata.com

Tampa Bay Rays Roster

Shane McClanahan Strikes Out Seven, Saddled With The Loss. Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan (9-6) allowed one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out seven during Sunday's 2-0 loss to the Detroit Tigers. He was activated ahead of Sunday's start against the Tigers after spending the 10-day minimum on the injured list. The left-hander was brilliant on Sunday, limiting Detroit to two hits over five innings while fanning seven. His only mistake was surrendering a solo shot to Tigers catcher Eric Haase in the fourth inning. Tampa Bay was unable to muster any runs against Wily Peralta, saddling McClanahan with the loss. The southpaw owns a 3.51 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, and a 135:36 K: BB over 115 1/3 innings in 2021. McClanahan is scheduled to start in Saturday's game against the Marlins. The 24-year-old has been the Rays most reliable pitcher, and managers can start him with confidence in the fantasy baseball playoffs.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Breyvic Valera
Person
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Person
Mike Zunino
Person
Austin Meadows
Person
Drew Rasmussen
Person
George Springer
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Corey Dickerson
Person
Kevin Kiermaier
Person
Joey Wendle
Person
Brandon Lowe
Person
Manuel Margot
blackchronicle.com

Toronto Blue Jays plunk Tampa Bay Rays CF Kevin Kiermaier in wake of scouting-card drama

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — So much for that water under the bridge. Just one day after Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo downplayed the fact that Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier had scooped up a scouting card that fell out of Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk’s wristband as “agua under the bridge,” fireworks erupted on Wednesday.
MLB
yanksgoyard.com

Yankees: 3 non-shortstops NYY should pay big money for this offseason

The New York Yankees officially moved Gleyber Torres off shortstop starting Monday afternoon, and not a moment too soon. Unfortunately, based on the current construction of their infield, they also had to move two other players off their positions to accommodate the switch; the struggling Gio Urshela is now at short, and the powerless DJ LeMahieu is now at third. Less than ideal.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Jays 1#Blue Jays 2#Blue Jays 3#Blue Jays 4
FanSided

Shohei Ohtani ties Sammy Sosa for dubious MLB record

After getting his 45th home run in a 10-5 loss to the Houston Astros last night, Shohei Ohtani joins Sammy Sosa for an unfavorable record. All season long, the Los Angeles Angels superstar hitter and pitcher, Shohei Ohtani, has amazed fans and baseball pundits alike with his awestriking home runs and dazzling pitching.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy