Body of woman found in burnt car at 16th and Cleveland; police call it a homicide

First responders found the body of an unidentified woman inside a burned car at 16th and Cleveland Tuesday evening, according to Milwaukee Police.

Photos from the scene of the incident show a car with a sheet draped over the top, as authorities investigated.

TMJ4 16th and Cleveland

Milwaukee police called the vehicle fire suspicious. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim Wednesday as 25-year-old Senora Taylor.

Around 8:10 p.m., Milwaukee firefighters responded and extinguished the fire, and found an unconscious person inside the passenger compartment of the vehicle. Police say the victim was a 25-year-old Milwaukee woman. They're investigating it as a homicide.

TMJ4 16th and Cleveland

Police said the cause of the vehicle fire and the events leading up to it are still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360, Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS, or P3 Tips App.

