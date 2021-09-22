CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

U.S. Senate confirms nominee to 10th Circuit Court of Appeals

By Kate Carsella
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OTge4_0c3w6CYO00

The U.S. Senate on Sept. 20 confirmed one of President Joe Biden’s (D) federal judicial nominees to a lifetime Article III judgeship.

Veronica Rossman was nominated to the 10th Circuit on May 12 to replace Judge Carlos Lucero, who assumed senior status on Feb. 1. Rossman was rated as Qualified by a substantial majority and Well Qualified by a minorityby the American Bar Association. Rossman will join the court upon receiving her judicial commission and taking her judicial oath.

To date, 12 of Biden’s appointees have been confirmed. For historical comparison since 1981, the following list shows the date by which the past six presidents had 12 Article III judicial nominees confirmed by the Senate:

Currently, 10 Article III nominees are awaiting a confirmation vote from the U.S Senate, seven nominees are awaiting a Senate Judiciary Committee vote to advance their nominations to the full Senate, and 12 nominees are awaiting a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Comments / 0

Related
HOT 107.9

Sen. Kennedy Scolds Judicial Nominee for U.S. 9th Circuit

John Kennedy has caught the eye of the nation since he was took the oath to become one of Louisiana's two United States senators in 2017. From his folksy personality that voters find endearing to the soundbite-worthy comments he makes every time he speaks, people in the news media and across both sides of the aisle pay attention when he speaks.
CONGRESS & COURTS
publicradiotulsa.org

10th Circuit May See New Judge With Public Defender Experience

The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals that covers Oklahoma and five other states may see a new judge soon. Veronica Rossman has worked as a federal public defender for a portion of her career. Colorado Senator Michael Bennet addressed lawmakers in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday about Rossman’s experience as a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Bill Clinton
HuffingtonPost

GOP Senators Repeatedly Boycott Vote For Muslim Nominee

On July 13, the Senate Small Business Committee was unable to vote on the nomination of Dilawar Syed for deputy administrator of the Small Business Administration. All 10 Republicans boycotted the vote, denying Democrats the quorum they needed to move forward. On July 15, the same thing happened again. And...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NWI.com

Biden nominee confirmed as federal judge for New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Las Cruces-based defense and civil rights attorney Margaret Strickland was confirmed Tuesday by the U.S. Senate to serve as a federal judge in New Mexico, where two prior nominees from former President Donald Trump were sidelined in the runup to the 2020 election. Strickland was...
LAS CRUCES, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Senate#U S#The U S Senate#U S Court Of Appeals#The 10th Circuit#Article
MSNBC

Prosecutors have ‘numerous avenues’ to charge Trump for Georgia election crimes

A new report by the Brookings Institution finds Donald Trump is in “substantial” legal jeopardy for his efforts to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. While the criminal investigation is still ongoing, Joshua Matz, who co-authored the report, tells Lawrence O’Donnell “the public record powerfully supports the criminal charges.”Sept. 28, 2021.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Daily Montanan

GOP Senators torpedo debt ceiling, budget setting up likely federal shutdown

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Republicans blocked an attempt by Democrats on Monday evening to begin debate on a broad bill that would avert multiple looming fiscal crises for the federal government. The measure to briefly keep the government operating past the end of the fiscal year on Thursday, as well as to increase the borrowing limit […] The post GOP Senators torpedo debt ceiling, budget setting up likely federal shutdown appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wisconsin Examiner

Senate GOP torpedoes U.S. government funding bill, raising odds of federal fiscal crises

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Republicans blocked an attempt by Democrats on Monday evening to begin debate on a broad bill that would avert multiple looming fiscal crises for the federal government. The measure to briefly keep the government operating past the end of the fiscal year on Thursday, as well as to increase the borrowing […] The post Senate GOP torpedoes U.S. government funding bill, raising odds of federal fiscal crises appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Minnesota

Sen. Tina Smith Cosponsors Bill That Aims To Expand SCOTUS, Abolish Filibuster: ’Doing Nothing Is Not An Option’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — U.S. Sen. Tina Smith announced Tuesday that she has become the first cosponsor to legislation that aims to expand the U.S. Supreme Court by four seats. The Democrat from Minnesota says she joined the bill from Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., because “balance must be restored to the court.” The legislation, if passed, would mean the court would go from nine seats to 13. RELATED: From ‘Delighted’ To ‘Dismayed’, Minn. Politicians React To Amy Coney Barrett’s Confirmation To SCOTUS Smith says the bill, called “The Judiciary Act,” is not without precedent since the number of Supreme Court justices has...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

311
Followers
675
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy