Albemarle County, VA

Flash Flood Watch issued for Albemarle, Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-22 13:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Albemarle; Augusta; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Eastern Highland; Greene; Nelson; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Western Highland FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Virginia and eastern West Virginia, including the following areas: in Virginia, Albemarle, Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Eastern Highland, Greene, Nelson, Northern Virginia Blue Ridge, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Western Highland. In eastern West Virginia, Eastern Grant, Eastern Pendleton, Hardy, Western Grant and Western Pendleton. * Through Thursday morning. * Multiple rounds of showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected through Thursday morning. Storm total rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected by Thursday morning. Localized amounts of up to 8 inches are possible, especially along and just to the east of the ridges. Flash flooding is possible.

Community Policy