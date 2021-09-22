CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambers County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Chambers by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-22 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Chambers A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Galveston, eastern Chambers and southeastern Liberty Counties through 1015 PM CDT At 946 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Winnie, or near Hamshire, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Winnie, High Island, Stowell and Bolivar Peninsula. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

