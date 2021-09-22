Flash Flood Watch issued for Clarke, Frederick, Madison, Northern Fauquier, Rappahannock by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 00:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Clarke; Frederick; Madison; Northern Fauquier; Rappahannock; Warren; Western Loudoun FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of north central Maryland, Virginia and panhandle West Virginia, including the following areas: in north central Maryland, Frederick MD and Washington. In Virginia, Clarke, Frederick VA, Madison, Northern Fauquier, Rappahannock, Warren and Western Loudoun. In panhandle West Virginia, Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan. * Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * Slow moving showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue to press eastward overnight. After several inches of rain has fallen in spots, additional rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are expected through this morning. Localized amounts of up to 3 inches are possible, especially along and just to the east of the mountain ridges. Flash flooding is possible.