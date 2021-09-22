CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarke County, VA

Flash Flood Watch issued for Clarke, Frederick, Madison, Northern Fauquier, Rappahannock by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-23 00:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Clarke; Frederick; Madison; Northern Fauquier; Rappahannock; Warren; Western Loudoun FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of north central Maryland, Virginia and panhandle West Virginia, including the following areas: in north central Maryland, Frederick MD and Washington. In Virginia, Clarke, Frederick VA, Madison, Northern Fauquier, Rappahannock, Warren and Western Loudoun. In panhandle West Virginia, Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan. * Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * Slow moving showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue to press eastward overnight. After several inches of rain has fallen in spots, additional rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are expected through this morning. Localized amounts of up to 3 inches are possible, especially along and just to the east of the mountain ridges. Flash flooding is possible.

The Associated Press

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Wednesday it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
The Hill

Senate Democrats eye government funding bill without debt hike

Senate Democrats are trying to vote as soon as Wednesday to avert a government shutdown, as they de-link the funding from a fight over the country's borrowing limit. Senate leadership is currently checking with all 100 senators to see if anyone would block passage of the stop-gap funding measure, that would not include a suspension of the debt ceiling, as soon as Wednesday.
