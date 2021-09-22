Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. play nice, address recent Padres' dugout dust-up

On Saturday in St. Louis, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. were glimpsed having a heated exchange in the dugout, which was the result of Tatis' almost being ejected for arguing a called strike three. The tiff took place against the broader backdrop of the Padres' recent struggles -- struggles that have seen them tumble out of playoff position and into longshot territory. Whatever the reasons, the Machado-Tatis confrontation has advanced the narrative that the Padres are falling apart not only on the field but also in the clubhouse.