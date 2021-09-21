CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OPINION: Focus on what you do

By Written By: Dr. Glenn Mollette
Pine And Lakes News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you want a friend, be a friend. There is never a guarantee. However, if you do not put anything into a friendship it’s certain the friendship will never grow. Keep in mind that friendships take time. The Bible says a man of too many friends will soon come to ruin,” Proverbs 18:24. Why is this? Because too much time maintaining too many friends doesn’t allow you the time you need to work your job, spend time with your family, do your school work, life work and take care of your business. If a person has ten or twenty friends to spend time with every week or even month, they will eventually neglect their family or careers.

