Lazar’s Film Notes: Breaking Down the Issues on the Patriots’ Offensive Line

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots will once again have a Trent Brown-sized hole on their offensive line, as the right tackle will be inactive for the second consecutive game.
Brown was limited all week in practice with the calf injury that he suffered on the opening series of the season. He was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report, but his name was on Sunday’s inactive list.
Also on that list was linebacker Josh Uche. The second-year linebacker was added to the injury report on Friday with a back injury, and was listed as questionable for the game.
Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson — who fumbled and allowed a hit on Mac Jones in the season opener — was also inactive for the second straight game.
The complete list of inactives for both teams is below:
PATRIOTS
T Trent Brown
RB Rhamondre Stevenson
CB Shaun Wade
LB Ronnie Perkins
LB Josh Uche
TE Devin Asiasi
SAINTS
QB Ian Book
DT Albert Huggins
C Erik McCoy
WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey
CB Desmond Trufant
Comments / 0