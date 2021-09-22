Lazar’s Film Notes: Breaking Down the Issues on the Patriots’ Offensive Line

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots will once again have a Trent Brown-sized hole on their offensive line, as the right tackle will be inactive for the second consecutive game. Brown was limited all week in practice with the calf injury that he suffered on the opening series of the season. He was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report, but his name was on Sunday’s inactive list. Also on that list was linebacker Josh Uche. The second-year linebacker was added to the injury report on Friday with a back injury, and was listed as questionable for the game. Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson — who fumbled and allowed a hit on Mac Jones in the season opener — was also inactive for the second straight game. The complete list of inactives for both teams is below: PATRIOTS T Trent Brown RB Rhamondre Stevenson CB Shaun Wade LB Ronnie Perkins LB Josh Uche TE Devin Asiasi SAINTS QB Ian Book DT Albert Huggins C Erik McCoy WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey CB Desmond Trufant

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO