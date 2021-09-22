CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Arts industry ponders return to venue-based entertainment

FingerLakes1
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne industry that has been almost decimated by the current pandemic is the creative arts. The arts industry is financially vulnerable and relies heaving on revenue from on-site entertainment gate-takings and food and beverage consumptions. Many people all over the world travel large distances to attend live creative arts events ranging from film festivals, cultural exhibition shows and live stand-up comedy. These kind of activities require a live audience to spice up the atmosphere and companies rake in millions from attendances. Thus, the performing arts have suffered severe financial setbacks and efforts are currently being made to resuscitate this arts and culture sector by gradually re-introducing on-site live entertainment in front of large audiences. However, there is a disclaimer, or rather a condition to the return of venue-based entertainment in that only the fully vaccinated individuals will be able to attend the live shows. In the meantime, people can continue watching virtual arts performances from the comfort of their homes or possibly undertake new hobbies such reviewing and playing casino games available at online casino real money games.

www.fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vacaville Reporter

September 30 Arts and Entertainment Source: Activities

Friday: Contemporary Christian artist John Waller, Journey Downtown, Vacaville, journeycoffee.com. Saturday: The Shuffle Band, Journey Downtown, Vacaville, journeycoffee.com. Oct. 9: R3: Roberts, Rice, Rich, Journey Downtown, Vacaville, journeycoffee.com. Oct. 14: Night of Comedy with Joe Klocek, Empress Theatre Lounge, $15, empresstheatre.org. Oct. 23: Night Ranger, Alameda County. Visit alamedacountyfair.com. Oct....
VACAVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arts#Creative Arts#Arts Events#Digital Arts#African#Australian
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Jessica Tomko: Disability representation in the entertainment industry

Representation. We see this word used a lot these days. It has become associated with the fight for social justice, a quantifiable goal, a hashtag, a marketing effort. In short, it has become a buzzword. I am a 31-year-old disabled woman, and I can safely say that I didn’t even...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTHR

Arts Council, Venue Alliance roll out IndyVaxPass for events

INDIANAPOLIS — As proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test result become just as important as a ticket to attend many arts and entertainment events, the Arts Council and the Indiana Independent Venue Alliance announced a partnership Thursday to expedite and admission process at Indianapolis-area events. A...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
suncoastnews.com

Window on Arts & Entertainment: Sept. 23, 2021

ST. PETERSBURG — Local artists will celebrate life at “Dia de los Muertos 2,” an art show running Oct. 8 through Oct. 30, at Atelier de Sosi Gallery, 2380 Sixth Ave. S., St. Petersburg. An opening reception and award ceremony will take place Friday, Oct. 8, 6 to 9 p.m.,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Morning Sun

Alma College Performing Arts prepares to entertain in person

The Alma College theatre, music and dance departments have planned in-person performances for the 2021-22 academic year, marking the first time the public will be welcomed back to the Oscar E. Remick Heritage Center for the Performing Arts since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. A full slate of events,...
ALMA, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Industry
Skagit Valley Herald

Entertainment 360: Art, music and pet events on tap

NOTE: Events are subject to change due to COVID-19 case counts and changing state mandates. Check the event’s website for the latest information. The Camano Island Chamber of Commerce has canceled this year’s Chili & Chowder Cook-Off, normally held in November. Live Upcoming. RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 1-6 p.m. Thursday,...
BURLINGTON, WA
phillyfunguide.com

ARTS LAUNCH 2021: A Return To In-Person Arts

Save the date for Arts Launch 2021: A Return To In-Person Arts on Saturday, September 18!. After an 18-month closure, the Avenue of the Arts is coming alive once again for an unforgettable event, marking the region’s return to live, in-person arts, and helping to usher in a resurgence of arts and culture for all Philadelphians. Now more than ever, we all need the healing power of artistic performances to unite our community.
ENTERTAINMENT
Star-Banner

Comedy, art and more: A look ahead on the Ocala/Marion entertainment calendar

Bonkerz Comedy: Mark Evans, as seen on Comedy Central, with Lori Evans, will perform Sept. 24 and 25 at The Lodge, 36 S. Magnolia Ave., Ocala. Visit bonkerzcomedyproductions.com or call (407) 629-2665 for tickets and details. Rushour Tribute to Rush: WIND-FM 92.5 / 95.5 “Rocks the World” with a tribute...
OCALA, FL
Chicago Sun-Times

Navy Pier to host free, two-day festival to celebrate resurgence of art and entertainment industry

Navy Pier is celebrating the return of live performances next weekend with a free, two-day outdoor festival. “Chicago LIVE Again!” will include a jam-packed lineup featuring performances from Broadway in Chicago, Chicago Children’s Choir, Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Puerto Rican Arts Alliance, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, The Joffrey Ballet, Black Ensemble Theatre among many others.
CHICAGO, IL
Williston Daily Herald

Entertainment Inc! returns to the stage for 40th year

Williston’s hometown theater is celebrating 40 years being on stage, kicking off the season with a show the director promises will put the “fun” in “dysfunction.”. Entertainment Inc! veteran and co-founder Jack Dyville is back in town, taking over the reins for Inc’s opening production, the Tony award-winning Broadway show, “Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike.” The play tells the story of Vanya and Sonia, adopted siblings trying to live a peaceful life in Pennsylvania, when movie star sister Masha returns unannounced with her new 20-something “friend,” Spike.
WILLISTON, ND
montereycountyweekly.com

The return of performing arts is here.

Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, thinking about adaptability. It’s amazing how quickly the unprecedented can start feeling normal. I had this thought after a conversation with Ken Kelleher, the director of Pacific Repertory Theatre’s upcoming production of Julius Caesar (which hits the stage Sept. 30). This is Kelleher’s first fully-produced, live and in-person play in a while so yes, he is “reusing muscles that haven’t been used in a year and a half.” But after just a couple of rehearsals back, he says, he found himself slipping into a groove where it all started to feel normal again.
MONTEREY, CA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Seven Arts Entertainment Provides Update On Muse Media Subsidiary

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Seven Arts Entertainment Inc. (OTC PINK:SAPX), the 'Company', is pleased to provide updates on its Muse Media subsidiary. Muse Media has recently launched a new website: www.musemediaent.com. As stated on its site, Muse Media is an Atlanta, Georgia based multimedia and...
BUSINESS
ftnnews.com

The “Night of Art” Returns to Majorca

Palma’s historic quarter will see its buildings, ateliers, rooftops, balconies, shop windows, bars and cafes filled with avant-garde art during the 25th annual ‘Nit de l’Art’ (Night of Art). First started in 1997, the event takes place in many cities internationally and this year Majorca will host its edition from...
CELEBRATIONS
Inside the Magic

Another Entertainment Offering Returning to Magic Kingdom THIS WEEK

Walt Disney World has not held many entertainment offerings due to the ongoing pandemic, including character meet and greets, stage shows, parades, and more. Now, however, as Disney World continues to modify its safety and health protocols as well as bring more entertainment back to the Parks and Resorts, it looks like Guests visiting Magic Kingdom will once again be welcomed down Main Street, U.S.A. thanks to the live music from the Casey’s Corner pianist as the Disney World website now lists showtimes for this offering!
TRAVEL
Cottage Grove Sentinel

Arts apprenticeship finds a home base at Opal Center

The Lane Arts Council’s Design Arts Apprenticeship program has been running in Lane County since its inception but this year will be the first time a location in Cottage Grove will be a part of the program. The Opal Center for Arts and Education will host mentors and students this year as the Cottage Grove expansion gets underway.
LANE COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy