Upcoming Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Biopic Will Reveal Truth Behind Fights

The Film Is About Their “Volatile Relationship”. In a new interview Daily Mail TV, Ozzy Osbourne’s longtime manager and wife Sharon revealed an upcoming biopic that will touch on the couple’s tumultuous marriage. It will still tell their love story, but it won’t gloss over the violence. Their relationship had its ups and downs, and a lot of it were known to the public. After so much delay, Sharon is hoping for it to begin filming this spring.