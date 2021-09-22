CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upcoming Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Biopic Will Reveal Truth Behind Fights

Cover picture for the articleThe Film Is About Their “Volatile Relationship”. In a new interview Daily Mail TV, Ozzy Osbourne’s longtime manager and wife Sharon revealed an upcoming biopic that will touch on the couple’s tumultuous marriage. It will still tell their love story, but it won’t gloss over the violence. Their relationship had its ups and downs, and a lot of it were known to the public. After so much delay, Sharon is hoping for it to begin filming this spring.

Sharon Osbourne Says She and Husband Ozzy Osbourne Used to 'Beat the S—t Out of Each Other'

Sharon Osbourne opened up about her nearly 40-year marriage to Ozzy Osbourne, revealing they didn’t always get along as well as they do now. “Our fights were legendary,” the former Talk cohost, 68, told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Tuesday, September 14. “We would beat the s—t out of each other. It stopped maybe 20 years ago, but we had a good run.”
Ozzy Osbourne To Undergo Surgery for Neck and Spine Issues, According to Sharon in New Interview

The past few years have been especially tough for Ozzy Osbourne, a number of medical issues (among them a Parkinson’s diagnosis) forcing the legendary vocalist to postpone and/or cancel tour dates … and that was before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. He did release a solid new record, Ordinary Man, just weeks before the world paused in March 2020.
Ozzy
Sharon Osbourne
Ozzy Osbourne
Sharon Osbourne Feels Betrayed by 'The Talk' Co-Hosts

In a new interview with the Daily Mail, Sharon Osbourne says she feels betrayed by her co-hosts on CBS‘ The Talk. Osbourne was ousted from the show after she got into a verbal altercation with former co-host Sheryl Underwood, who criticized her for defending her friend Piers Morgan. Morgan, as...
Ozzy Osbourne Shares Lemmy Duet Of 'Hellraiser'

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne is streaming a new version of his 1991 track, "Hellraiser", featuring Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead, from the forthcoming 30th anniversary digital release of his "No More Tears" album. The 2021 mix presents the first-ever official version of the song featuring both rockers; "Hellraiser" was one of four...
RUN THAT BACK: Ozzy Osbourne's 'No More Tears'

Audacy's Run That Back series is a deep dive into some of music’s most popular or underrated projects. Whether it’s been 5 years or 50, there’s never a wrong time to ‘run that back.’. Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and check out our all-new exclusive stations curated...
Ozzy Osbourne Celebrating His Birthday With Special Release

Ozzy Osbourne has announced that he will be celebrating his birthday (December 3rd) with the release of a special 10" black vinyl single featuring three versions of the song "Hellraiser". A newly revealed due with the song's cowriter Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead fame is featured on the brand new 30th...
Ozzy Osbourne?s ?Ordinary Man? Certified Gold

Ozzy Osbourne's most recent studio album, Ordinary Man, has been certified gold. In total, Osbourne has 13 platinum albums as a solo artist, while the new gold certification for Ordinary Man gives him three gold albums. Ozzy’s best-selling record to date is his Blizzard of Ozz album which gone five...
Ozzy Osbourne Scheduled For Surgery To Fix Neck And Spine Issues

For the past few years, Ozzy Osbourne has suffered from multiple health issues. Ozzy’s wife and longtime manager, Sharon, recently spoke to The Daily Mail and shared an update. Ozzy is reportedly about to undergo a major operation to correct neck and spine issues that resulted from a bad fall in 2019. These problems kept him from performing live.
Kathy Griffin Revealed The Rudest Celebrity She's Ever Met

It's no secret that not every celebrity is the warmest individual on the planet and that even the rich and famous can wake up on the wrong side of the bed. After all, they're human. Plus, it seems even celebrities are in danger of getting snubbed by their peers — and it's just as unpleasant for them as it is for us.
Katie Couric's new post is truly terrifying and heartbreaking

Ahad Sanwari Katie Couric left several fans horrified and in tears with the latest set of pictures she shared with a plea for help. Katie Couric capably uses her journalistic platform to keep her huge base of followers aware of everything going on around the world and in the United States.
