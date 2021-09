It was rumored ahead of yesterday’s Nintendo Direct that all the Castelvania games on the Game Boy Advance would be re-released. After it got the official announcement, I thought it would be a good chance to relive these excellent games on my Switch. But lo and behold, my little Zelda box might get a little dustier. Castlevania Advance Collection had been in the works for PC via Steam as well. And, wouldn’t you know it? The game is already available for a reasonable sum of $19.99 USD. Hell, Castelvania: Aria of Sorrow is worth that alone. I’ve missed that game. I once let someone borrow it and I never got it back.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO