Dandy Ace Launches for Switch and Xbox One on September 28
Publisher Neowiz and developer Mad Mimic have announced Dandy Ace launches for Switch and Xbox One on September 28 alongside a new content update for the game’s PC version. While Dandy Ace launches for Switch and Xbox One on September 28, the PlayStation 4 version is still coming sometime later. The Switch and Xbox One versions are coming with a new content update that adds almost a dozen cards, as well as new trinkets to obtain and equip, all of which are coming to the original PC release.nichegamer.com
