Dandy Ace Launches for Switch and Xbox One on September 28

By Brandon Orselli
nichegamer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublisher Neowiz and developer Mad Mimic have announced Dandy Ace launches for Switch and Xbox One on September 28 alongside a new content update for the game’s PC version. While Dandy Ace launches for Switch and Xbox One on September 28, the PlayStation 4 version is still coming sometime later. The Switch and Xbox One versions are coming with a new content update that adds almost a dozen cards, as well as new trinkets to obtain and equip, all of which are coming to the original PC release.

