Public Health

Travellers and gamers in the pandemic era

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere has been a bit of over-emphasising on the impact the current pandemic has had on the lives of many people’s lives. The tourism industry in particular, has been shattered by this devastating pandemic that has seen many international tourist destinations go for prolonged periods of many months without conducting any business. The airline industry has also been affected because international travel has been restricted amid stringent conditions. Strict covid tests for all travellers from certain designated countries and compulsory quarantine procedures and policies upon arrival have complicated international travel and tourism. Many countries have compiled a list of other nations that are considered as red zone areas where newer variants of the corona virus is wrecking havoc. Anyone travelling from these red zone countries is flagged and forced to go under compulsory quarantine. These strict measures have demoralised traditional tourists from travelling. Habitual holiday makers have had to adjust and spend most of their time at home and playing entertaining casino games that can be viewed on top online casino sites.

Related
Travel + Leisure

Delta Air Lines Is Ditching Its Pandemic-era Boarding Process — Here's What Will Change

"This update drives efficiency in the boarding process, making it faster and easier for both customers and employees as we continue to listen and respond to feedback." Delta Air Lines will no longer board planes back-to-front, the company confirmed to Travel + Leisure, moving away from one of the last coronavirus pandemic-era practices in the airline industry.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TravelPulse

Vacation Bookings for Winter Holiday Travel Period on the Rise

After a devastating winter holiday period in 2020, the travel industry is already showing major signs of a bounce-back in terms of advance bookings for Christmas vacations. According to CNBC.com, many hotels are already fully booked for the 2021 holiday season despite a rising number of coronavirus cases associated with the Delta variant. The travel industry is crediting vaccines for the increased confidence in tourists to book in advance.
TRAVEL
InsideHook

Rick Steves Offers Some Pandemic Travel Advice

To state the obvious for a second, right now is a challenging time to travel. The plans that you made during Hot Vax Summer may not hold up in Nervewracking Delta Autumn, and various countries around the world are adjusting their own policies for American travelers as the pandemic continues to shift. Some travelers are opting to keep their fingers crossed and hope for the best; for others, postponing their trip might make the most sense. Still, it can be difficult to take the long view on travel plans when the metaphorical goalposts keep moving — which can be frustrating in and of itself.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travellers#Casino Games#Pandemic#Leroi Johnny
BBC

Pandemic has changed travel forever, says AirBnB boss

The way people travel has been changed forever by the pandemic, the boss of lodging platform AirBnb has said. Brian Chesky told the BBC the lines between business and leisure travel are increasingly blurring thanks to remote working patterns. And he said people are opting for longer breaks with family...
TRAVEL
SKIFT

Certares Founder on the Ease of Investing in Travel During a Pandemic

It is certainly an attractive time for private equity firms to invest in travel companies under pressure, but picking winners is never a slam dunk. It’s an investor’s market during the fits and starts of the Covid pandemic, and the easiest time to invest in travel. That’s the view of...
TRAVEL
Huntsville Item

AAA Texas: Pandemic prompts more Americans to consider travel insurance

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on Americans’ travel plans. How they plan—and protect—those trips has also changed. According to a recent AAA Travel survey, more than half (55%) of American adults are planning a vacation of at least one overnight stay before the end of next year, and those travelers are increasingly turning to travel insurance to protect their vacation investments.
TEXAS STATE
hometownstations.com

Another effect of the pandemic: rising travel insurance sales

A recent survey from AAA finds that people are more likely to consider travel insurance because of COVID-19. Planning a trip or traveling, in general, has looked a lot different since the pandemic hit. One effect of the pandemic is that more people are opting to insure their trips. Some insurance providers have even started offering plans that cover losses because of covid-19 or other epidemic diseases. The survey from triple a showed that about one-third of travelers say they're more likely to buy insurance for their trips planned between now and the end of next year, specifically because of COVID.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TheAtlantaVoice

Fayetteville Travel Agency still Afloat Despite Pandemic

Nita Cooper is the CEO and founder of Stars and Skyes Travel in Fayetteville, Georgia. Before starting a travel agency, she used to work in education. Cooper made the career change to better accommodate the needs of her family at the time.  “My mom was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s,” Cooper said. “So, I had to make a decision to try to […]
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
CBS Miami

South Florida Businesses Relying On Tourism Hope To Recover From Pandemic Lows

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With Florida’s tourism high season rapidly approaching, tourism officials, hotel, motel, and restaurant owners are hoping for a solid comeback after almost two years of a COVID-impacted economy. Looking ahead, the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association issued numbers indicating business travel would be down 61% compared to 2019, the year before the pandemic hit. Geoff Luebkemann, from the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, told CBS Miami’s Hank Tester, “The business sector has been lagging in return to normal.” Though booking some business meetings and conventions, the word “postponement” is often heard. Convention and Visitors Bureaus statewide are busy hustling business, which...
FLORIDA STATE
AFP

Thailand to cut quarantine for vaccinated tourists

Thailand is to cut the quarantine for vaccinated travellers to seven days starting in October, officials said Monday, as it seeks to revive its battered tourism industry. Authorities said that starting on Friday, the quarantine period for fully jabbed visitors will be seven days, halved from the current 14-day period -- provided they have a vaccination certificate.
PUBLIC HEALTH
GOBankingRates

Who To Tip When You’re Traveling

After being in quarantine for more than a year, you're finally ready to start traveling again. Whether you're loading up the car for a long-overdue road trip or jetting off to an exotic destination,...
LIFESTYLE
Click2Houston.com

Curbside therapy: Some professionals travel to clients during pandemic

Houston – It is a curbside service in the world of family therapy. Welcome to the new model of counseling that brings much-needed support directly to the client. Elizabeth Pennington is a licensed professional counselor and owner of Happy Camper Therapy, which specializes in play therapy -- an increasingly popular form of counseling for children. The idea of a mobile service for Pennington was borne out of the need to get service to families in the midst of COVID.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
KCRA.com

How long will all the pandemic-era shortages, delivery delays last?

FITCHBURG, Mass. — Delays and shortages persist almost two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, and they have spread far beyond toilet paper and wipes. Just ask anybody who's tried to buy an appliance. The global supply chain is broken and the economy tangled, and experts say the effects could be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
VentureBeat

How stadiums can boost fan engagement and profits with pandemic-era tech

This article was written by Laurence Norman, VP Sports Technology at NTT DATA UK. Throughout the pandemic, rapid technology innovations across all sectors enabled society to continue functioning. But unfortunately, many industries had to close in a bid to combat the virus. The sporting industry, along with other live events and entertainment, suffered greatly.
CELL PHONES
mynews13.com

'Shang-Chi' sets pandemic-era record with $196.4M

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" became the highest grossing film of the pandemic era in North America this weekend, grossing another $13.2 million to lead all films in its fourth week of release, according to industry estimates released Sunday. The martial arts saga...
MOVIES

