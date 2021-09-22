CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sci-fi Survival Game Beyond Contact is Now Available via Early Access

Cover picture for the articlePublisher Deep Silver and developer Playcorp Studios have announced sci-fi survival game Beyond Contact is now available for PC via Early Access, on Steam. While Beyond Contact is now available for PC via Early Access, the current version includes a nearly finished campaign mode complete with end-game narrative-focused items that are still in development, as well as an endless gameplay mode, and an alpha version of the cooperative multiplayer component.

