Sci-fi Survival Game Beyond Contact is Now Available via Early Access

Earlier this summer Valve announced the release of Steam Deck, its first gaming console that brings the power of a PC into the mobility of a handheld. The devices are supposed to start shipping out to buyers at the end of the year and, currently, are only available for pre-order. As of this week, though, developer kits for the Steam Deck are being shipped to game developers, in order to allow for some product testing ahead of the console’s official release.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO