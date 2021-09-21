Letter: The need for good art

Going to school as a young kid, I was always taught about artists in the classroom. Put simply; I thought it was fascinating stuff, seeing art that was capable of depicting so many things. After a while, we entered the modern period, and I thought it was an absolute joke that Jackson Pollock's art was put on the same level as someone like Francisco Goya, an expert at romanticism in his art. I did not blindly hate modern artists; I enjoyed paintings by Norman Rockwell or Thomas Kinkade but was told by people in the art world that they were “kitschy” or otherwise lacking. This weird equivalency taught me to look critically at each piece of art, as with all things, art has an inherent hierarchy of quality.