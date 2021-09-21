CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Letter: The need for good art

By Ryan Hurley, rwhurley@iastate.edu
Iowa State Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoing to school as a young kid, I was always taught about artists in the classroom. Put simply; I thought it was fascinating stuff, seeing art that was capable of depicting so many things. After a while, we entered the modern period, and I thought it was an absolute joke that Jackson Pollock's art was put on the same level as someone like Francisco Goya, an expert at romanticism in his art. I did not blindly hate modern artists; I enjoyed paintings by Norman Rockwell or Thomas Kinkade but was told by people in the art world that they were “kitschy” or otherwise lacking. This weird equivalency taught me to look critically at each piece of art, as with all things, art has an inherent hierarchy of quality.

www.iowastatedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
theorion.com

PROMPT: a love letter to the arts community

A postcard is a written and visual medium. As correspondence, it’s a message to the recipient that their thoughts cross the boundaries of distance, memory, history and obsession. It’s a “prompt” for communication. Before his death at 81 in 2017, Chico artist Peter Jodaitis collected thousands of postcards from around...
CHICO, CA
Winona Daily News

Stories for Good: Art and responsibility in crisis

Throughout history we have seen that crises (whether regional, national or global) often serve as a catalyst for art and art movements. We are moved to respond to something that is bigger than we are or perhaps we are motivated to express feelings that are difficult to put into words.
WINONA, MN
hometownsource.com

LETTER: 2021 is a great time to support the arts

This month we celebrate National Arts in Education Week. I came across an article by Americans for the Arts that highlights “10 Reasons to Support the Arts in 2021.” I want to highlight two that resonated with me. First:. Arts unify communities. 72% of Americans believe “arts unify our communities...
ENTERTAINMENT
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Assisting with flags display on Art Hill was an honor

Letter: Trump's second term in exile means he can't run again Letter: Men, not women, hold power in unwanted pregnancies Letter: Senators should show proof mail-in ballots are suspect Letter: Trump supporters are bulk of anti-vaccine advocates Letter: Twin Towers security chief warned of air attack. Regarding "Saluting the flags...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Dorchester Reporter

Franklin Marval’s art puts ‘the focus on the good’

Franklin Marval inside the Humphrey Street Studios in Dorchester. Known for his signature heart designs, the Dorchester-based artist Franklin Marval is showing a collection of his work centered around themes of community and diversity at Boston City Hall through October 15. “I get inspired by people a lot, people who...
BOSTON, MA
madison

'The Lost Leonardo' artfully chronicles a $450 million painting's journey

When Christie’s auction house put the painting “Salvator Mundi” on display in London in 2017, it released a promotional video. The video did not show the much-buzzed-about painting of Jesus, but instead focused on the faces of people gazing at what was presented as Leonardo da Vinci’s lost masterpiece — joyful, teary-eyed, awestruck.
VISUAL ART
timesdelphic.com

Commentary: Horoscopes for 9/29

What iconic fall activity should you use to kick off the start of autumn based on your zodiac sign?. The newfound crispness of the air seems to whisper that autumn is starting. A season of evolution, leaving the negative behind and embracing comfort is worth celebrating. While waiting for the leaves to change and getting your Halloween costumes ready, there are many ways to usher in the new season.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Kinkade
Person
Francisco Goya
Person
Norman Rockwell
Person
Jackson Pollock
Mining Journal

Christie’s Chronicles: ‘The Birds’ redux

A former colleague of mine once told me he didn’t watch a movie twice. Why? His thinking was that if he saw it once, that was that. He knew the plot, the spoilers and other things about the film. Seeing it again was not going to enhance that. Watching that movie was in his past, and he was ready to move on with his life.
MOVIES
Pitt News

Opinion | Art doesn’t have to be miserable to be good

As I sat on my bathroom floor crying one night, I wondered whether it was strange that I listened to “Renegade” by X Ambassadors on repeat to sob to. Because of my deep-rooted fear of possible masochistic tendencies, I took to the most reliable source I could think of to find out what was wrong with me — Google. As it turns out, the tendency to listen to sad music when sad is more universal than you might think.
VISUAL ART
Iowa State Daily

Daily Dialogue: Coming Out Week

The second event in the Iowa State Daily’s series Daily Dialogue, Coming Out Week, offers a safe space for students to discuss issues pertaining to LGBTQIA+ headed by a group of speakers from a variety of organizations at Iowa State. Taking place the week before National Coming Out Day, which...
IOWA STATE
Iowa State Daily

Play Ames festival attracts Ames residents and students

On Saturday, the City of Ames hosted Play Ames, the community engagement festival, to engage with unrepresented groups within the City of Ames. The festival took place at four different locations around Ames as a collaboration between the City of Ames and Iowa State University. The event had unique activities, as well as city council members stationed at each location.
AMES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art World#Iowa State#Calarts
Iowa State Daily

Haueter: Bring bagels back to Ames

One thing you need to know about me — I would do just about anything for a good bagel. I have literally driven to Des Moines just to get a bagel from Bruegger’s Bagels. My favorite bagels are the big, fat New York bagels. You can (and I in fact do) get them shipped straight to your doorstep, but they don’t taste anywhere near how they do when you get it freshly-made and eat it while walking down a disgusting, busy street.
AMES, IA
Iowa State Daily

Bekkerus: Let women exist

I like Harry Styles. I like "Twilight." Pink is my favorite color. I like romcoms, and Hallmark movies, and sweet wine and wearing makeup. I like shoes, dresses and purses. I like taking hundreds of pictures with my best friends, and I love my dog more than anything, and I like pop music and Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo. I love to shop, and I like sweet coffee and pink cake pops from Starbucks. And finally, I’m guessing you have a preconceived notion about me just from these few things.
MUSIC
Iowa State Daily

Your Library: Heather Lewin

Editor's Note: This is part 1 in the Iowa State Daily’s “Your Library” series. The University Library exists to serve every student at Iowa State, and the way that the library serves students is vast and varied. This Iowa State Daily series, “Your Library,” is a collaboration with the University...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
AFP

Art flourishes on the walls of Morocco

Artist Omar Lhamzi donned a bright yellow vest and paint-splattered shoes, selected a brush and set to work on his latest canvas -- the wall of a house in Morocco's seaside capital Rabat. Lhamzi is one of a new generation of artists whose murals are changing the face of Morocco's cities. A wander through Rabat's avenues and alleyways reveals an array of freshly painted works, in which larger-than-life fantasy creatures co-inhabit with realistic portraits and scenes of daily life. Their creators flocked from across the North African kingdom and beyond to Rabat last week for Jidar -- Arabic for "wall" -- a festival dedicated to street art.
VISUAL ART
TIME

The Overlapping Worlds of Author Amor Towles

Amor Towles had never actually been beneath the vaulted ceiling of an Adirondack lake house when he described the one in his 2011 debut, the best-selling Rules of Civility . He could only imagine the appeal of such an exalted communal space—“this great room where the family gathers”—until, while shopping for a second home with the money from that book, he found himself touring a property an hour and a half north of Manhattan. “I was like, This is it!” says Towles, throwing his arms toward a 30-ft. ceiling that, like the glistening lake outside, now belongs entirely to him. “It was this weird thing where I was kind of buying the living room that I had written about,” he says. “Which, in a Stephen King novel, would end badly.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Who needs a prize?

I am furious! We are now giving prizes for those getting vaccinated?. My husband and I were vaccinated in January. Since that time, we have not gone out without masking and have kept social distancing. We have not seen our grandchildren on the East Coast for over a year. We are not asking for medals. What we and so many others have done is vaccinate for our personal protection and the good of the community. We don’t need a prize.
ANCHORAGE, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy