Meghan Markle's Face 'Lit Up' When Prince Harry Entered The Room, Melissa McCarthy Says

Melissa McCarthy has shared a "sweet" moment between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry that she witnessed while the trio was filming a video for the duchess' 40th birthday. During an appearance on the British morning show "Lorraine" Tuesday, the "Spy" star described the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's dynamic as "cute." According to McCarthy, she "could tell he walked in because we were talking and then [Meghan] went, 'Oh hi!' and her whole face lit up, and I was like, 'Did Prince Harry just walk in the room?'"