Murphy DePompei, who was elected College Council (CC) chair in the spring as a member of the Thrive slate, resigned from the position in late July, just two months after taking office. She will be replaced by fourth-year Marla Anderson, who writes, “I firmly believe the most important voices here are student voices, so as we return to campus, I look forward to supporting the goals and initiatives of my Council members and USG peers.”

