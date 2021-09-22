Flood Warning issued for Colbert, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 07:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-24 04:40:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Colbert; Lauderdale The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Tennessee River AT Florence affecting Colbert and Lauderdale Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Tennessee River AT Florence. * Until late tonight. * At 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 18.2 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday was 18.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Flooding of McFarland Park begins.