Colbert County, AL

Flood Warning issued for Colbert, Lauderdale by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-23 07:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-24 04:40:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Colbert; Lauderdale The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Tennessee River AT Florence affecting Colbert and Lauderdale Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Tennessee River AT Florence. * Until late tonight. * At 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 18.2 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday was 18.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Flooding of McFarland Park begins.

alerts.weather.gov

The Associated Press

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Wednesday it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
#Tennessee River#Extreme Weather
The Hill

Senate Democrats eye government funding bill without debt hike

Senate Democrats are trying to vote as soon as Wednesday to avert a government shutdown, as they de-link the funding from a fight over the country's borrowing limit. Senate leadership is currently checking with all 100 senators to see if anyone would block passage of the stop-gap funding measure, that would not include a suspension of the debt ceiling, as soon as Wednesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS

