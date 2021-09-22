CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bloomington, IN

Silver Alert canceled for missing woman from Bloomington

By Mary Farucci
WRTV
WRTV
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WGJl5_0c3vwrzD00

UPDATE:

The Silver Alert for Sharon Teulle has been canceled. Additional information wasn't immediately released.

PREVIOUS:

BLOOMINGTON — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 73-year-old woman last seen Tuesday afternoon in Bloomington.

Sharon Teulle is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, 215 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the alert. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with flowers and dark pants.

She was last seen around 1:40 p.m. on Sept. 21, 2021.

Teulle is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Sharon Teulle, contact the Bloomington Police Department at 812-339-4477 or 911.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bloomington, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Bloomington, IN
Crime & Safety
WRTV

Toddler injured by stray bullet on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 2-year-old is recovering after police say the toddler was struck by an apparent stray bullet inside their home Thursday evening. The incident happened in the 700 block of N. Elder Avenue on the city's west side. Officers say the child was inside the home when they were...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

Woman dies after being shot by IMPD officers

INDIANAPOLIS — One woman is dead after an officer-involved shooting on the city's northwest side Friday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 500 block of Eugene Street around 2:30 p.m. and no officers were injured. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Office Genae Cook said around 1:30, officers attempted to make a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Alert#Brown Hair#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRTV

Alleged robbery suspect fired shot inside bank, fled with cash

ANDERSON — Police in Anderson are investigating an armed bank robbery of First Merchants Bank Thursday afternoon, located in the 1500 block of E. 53rd Street. Police say a single, Black male entered the bank and jumped onto the counter demanding money. The suspect was armed with a handgun and fired a single shot within the bank.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRTV

WRTV

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy