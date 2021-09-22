CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Joseph Ladapo steps into new Surgeon General role

stateofreform.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Ron DeSantis announced Dr. Joseph Ladapo’s appointment as Florida Surgeon General and Secretary of the Florida Department of Health at a press conference today. Dr. Ladapo will succeed Dr. Scott Rivkees in the role, who announced his departure last month upon the conclusion of his two-year term. Get the...

stateofreform.com

MSNBC

Ron DeSantis hits a new low with his Covid-denialist surgeon general

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has long been at the forefront of the Republican Party's Covid-19 denialism, opposing mask mandates and social distancing and condoning the spread of vaccine misinformation — all while boasting about it on Fox News as a victory for freedom. He’s now breaking frightening new ground by appointing a surgeon general who has likened vaccination efforts to a misguided “religion” and believes the dangers of Covid are widely exaggerated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cw34.com

Gov. DeSantis blasts president during announcement of new surgeon general

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that Florida has a new surgeon general. Dr. Joseph Ladapo replaces Scott Rivkees. Ladapo comes to Florida from UCLA. His bio on UCLA’s website says he graduated from Wake Forest University and received his MD from Harvard Medical School and his...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wflx.com

New Fla. surgeon general questions masks, opposes vaccine mandates

Gov. Ron DeSantis went west to find Florida's new surgeon general. DeSantis announced Tuesday that he has appointed Dr. Joseph Ladapo to succeed Dr. Scott Rivkees as the state's top doctor. Ladapo comes to Florida from UCLA in California, where he was the associate professor at the David Geffen School...
FLORIDA STATE
WJHG-TV

New Florida surgeon general announced Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Florida has a new Surgeon General. Governor Ron DeSantis today named Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo, MD, Ph.D. to be the state’s top health officer. Dr. Joseph Ladapo is a physician and health policy researcher at UCLA. His MD and PhD are both from Harvard.
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Ag Commissioner celebrates 12 million vaccinated, jabs new Surgeon General

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) - Agriculture Nikki Fried held a press conference to celebrate Florida reaching more than 12 million fully vaccinated residents Wednesday. Of those eligible to receive the vaccine, 64.6% have been fully immunized, which is slightly higher than the national rate of 64.1%. Fried attributed the recent decline...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wuwf.org

Florida's New Surgeon General To Address 'Climate Of Distrust'

There’s a change at the top of the state of Florida’s medical team, with a new surgeon general set to begin work in Tallahassee. “Dr. Joseph Ladapo will be succeeding Dr. Scott Rivkees as the surgeon general for the state of Florida,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said following Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting.
FLORIDA STATE
PennLive.com

Florida’s new surgeon general makes quarantine optional for exposed students

ORLANDO, Fla. — A day after assuming his job, Florida’s newly appointed surgeon general on Wednesday signed new protocols allowing parents to decide whether their children should quarantine or stay in school if they are asymptomatic after being exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. The new guidelines signed by Dr. Joseph Ladapo also tweaked the state’s prohibition against school mask mandates, prompting an administrative law judge to dismiss a lawsuit against the old rule that had been filed by various school boards.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Nikki Fried celebrates vaccination milestone, casts doubt on new Surgeon General

Fried credits her own messaging with the vaccination surge. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried celebrated a milestone Wednesday — 12 million Floridians having gotten vaccinated against COVID-19. But she also expressed concern about the state’s new chief health officer. Fried congratulated Floridians for taking that step and took credit for driving...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsOne

Governor Of Face Palms Ron DeSantis Introduces Vaccine Skeptic Anti-Masker As New As Florida’s New Surgeon General

Only in America’s diseased dong could the governor introduce a vaccine skeptic and anti-masker who rejects scientific consensus as the state’s new surgeon general. On Tuesday, Ron DeSantis—the governor of people think stewing in their own sweat counts as a bath—announced Dr. Joseph Ladapo, a Nigerian-born, Harvard-trained UCLA researcher, as Florida’s lead medical expert whose main area of expertise appears to be acting as a DeSantis sock-puppet who will say all the loud and wrong things about mask and vaccine mandates the governor has repeated ad nauseam while leading the state that ranks third in the highest number of COVID-19 cases. (To be fair, California ranks first, but also, California officials aren’t threatening non-government businesses with hefty fines for requiring vaccination proof for customers and employees. And did I mention that Florida, for the past week, has been averaging 376 deaths and 9,112 new COVID cases daily?)
FLORIDA STATE
The Ledger

Florida's new surgeon general has promoted COVID misinformation

Gov. Ron DeSantis is doubling down on his disastrous approach to COVID-19, selecting a surgeon general for Florida who has downplayed the effectiveness of masks and spread doubts about vaccines. DeSantis announced Tuesday that the state’s new surgeon general is Dr. Joseph Ladapo, a heart specialist who signed a public...
FLORIDA STATE

