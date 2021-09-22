Dr. Joseph Ladapo steps into new Surgeon General role

Only in America’s diseased dong could the governor introduce a vaccine skeptic and anti-masker who rejects scientific consensus as the state’s new surgeon general. On Tuesday, Ron DeSantis—the governor of people think stewing in their own sweat counts as a bath—announced Dr. Joseph Ladapo, a Nigerian-born, Harvard-trained UCLA researcher, as Florida’s lead medical expert whose main area of expertise appears to be acting as a DeSantis sock-puppet who will say all the loud and wrong things about mask and vaccine mandates the governor has repeated ad nauseam while leading the state that ranks third in the highest number of COVID-19 cases. (To be fair, California ranks first, but also, California officials aren’t threatening non-government businesses with hefty fines for requiring vaccination proof for customers and employees. And did I mention that Florida, for the past week, has been averaging 376 deaths and 9,112 new COVID cases daily?)

FLORIDA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO