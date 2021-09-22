Jersey Proud: Astronauts to answer questions asked by North Bergen HS students

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — A day after a Plainfield mother told CBS 2 she was keeping her special-needs son home from school because a bus driver shortage had stretched the commute time to four hours, the school district emailed her offering solutions. Mikey Cataudella, 21, has autism, and staying home from his therapeutic day school for the last week has been difficult. His mom, Lorrie Cataudella, said keeping her nonverbal son home became the only option after his bus ride skyrocketed to four hours a day. The reason is that critical shortage of bus drivers in Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202,...

PLAINFIELD, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO