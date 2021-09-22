CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey Proud: Astronauts to answer questions asked by North Bergen HS students

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents from North Bergen High School will be able to ask astronauts a series of questions. The astronauts are up on the International Space Station right now. The Q&A session will take place on Friday.

